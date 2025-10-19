WHY POSTCARDS MAKE THE BEST SOUVENIRS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

…AND WHY YOU SHOULD START YOUR OWN COLLECTION

I started collecting postcards over a decade ago. I picked up my first postcard on a field trip to an art museum and ever since then, I’ve continued to grow my collection. Now, postcards are the only souvenirs I’ll take home with me when I travel, because they make the best souvenirs. Don’t believe me? Keep reading to find out why I love to collect postcards and why you should, too.

1. Postcards Are Light and Packable

Postcards are probably the most packable souvenir out there. While they range in size, most are smaller than a half-sheet of paper and weigh next to nothing. For that reason alone, postcards are the ideal souvenir for us overpackers because there’s no need to stress about finding room to bring them back. They can be packed virtually anywhere, and they won’t tip the scale on your luggage.

2. They’re Easy to find and vary in Price

In my experience, you can find postcards almost anywhere. From museum gift shops to hidden shopping streets, postcards are one of the easiest souvenirs to come by. I’ve found that most stores usually have a selection of postcards to choose from at different price points, so it’s easy to find one that you like and fits your budget. Most of the time, postcards are less than $5, so they won’t break the bank either.

3. Postcards Help Support Local Artists

On my most recent trip, I had a layover in San Francisco and stumbled upon a set of postcards by a local artist at the airport gift shop. While I don’t usually buy postcards in the airport, these San Francisco-themed postcards were too cute to pass up, and I ended up buying one. For me, postcards made by local artists make the best souvenirs, because they support a local small business and they’re like mini art pieces that are more unique than the standard, mass-produced postcards in most gift shops. That’s a win-win for me.

4. You Can Send a Message to yourself

My favorite part about collecting postcards is the design on the front, because it helps me remember all the exciting places I’ve seen on my travels. To make each destination even more memorable, I like to personalize my postcards with a short message, like a mini journal entry that I can look back on years after I took my trip. While I don’t typically mail my postcards, it could be a fun way to relive the memories from your trip, with the postcards waiting for you when you get home.

5. They Make Fun Gifts for loved ones

For as long as I can remember, I’ve always asked my friends for postcards from their trips. Not only was it a great way to grow my collection, but I also got to see a snippet from their travels. I love seeing the fun designs that my friends pick out and using them as visuals when my friends talk about their trip. It’s fun to send postcards in the mail, too, so your loved ones know you were thinking of them on your travels.

6. Postcards Make Great Decor

Lately, my For You Page has been full of lots of postcard decor ideas, and the possibilities are endless. Not only can you add a frame and hang them individually, you can also tackle a DIY project and turn them into a cute collage with any other mementos you collect during your trip, like ticket stubs, stickers, maps and napkins.

To start building your postcard collection, you need to pick out your first one. So, next time you take a trip, take a moment to pop into a gift shop and see if any postcards catch your eye. They may turn into your new favorite souvenir.