Why “Nobody Wants This” Is My New Favorite Show

If you’re looking for a new show to binge, this is the one!

If you know me, you know that I RARELY watch new shows, I just rewatch ones I have already seen. It has honestly probably been years since I started a brand new show and watched more than one episode. An exception to this rule recently happened because of a show that looked too good to pass up! An intriguing storyline, some of my favorite actors, and some urges from friends led me to watch the new Netflix show “Nobody Wants This.” Now, I may be misguided because I have nothing new to compare it to, but I thought this show was absolutely fantastic.

The first reason I love this show is the characters. Kristen Bell and Adam Brody are brilliant as Joanne and Noah, the two main characters who are falling in love. They successfully balance being funny and serious, and they truly feel like they are in love with each other. The other characters were also casted perfectly and each person fit their role very well. I appreciated how specific and interesting each character was. Sometimes side characters, especially ones without their own massive storyline, can feel unimportant. Even without their own big stories, they added to the show so much and all had a meaningful purpose. They made it feel extremely real and even funnier. Multiple of the characters had me laughing out loud, which is another rare phenomenon for me when watching TV. All of the banter was witty and charming.

The plot of this show is also super fun. I loved how they essentially turned a romantic comedy movie into a show. This is great because sometimes a rom-com can feel way too short. If you love their story you often want to see more, and that is exactly what you get to do with a show like this! They took a normal trope, two people coming from different worlds, and put a spin on it. Whether actually realistic or not, it feels very real. The conversations, the problems, and the setting all feel like something that could actually happen. There was a perfect amount of push and pull without being too much. I loved how both Noah and Joanne brought such unique traits to the table, yet they perfectly intertwined into the story.

Another thing I loved about this show was that they were a little older. Normally, a show with this plot and rom-com vibe would make the characters a bit younger, but I really appreciated that they did not. I feel like getting older can be daunting, and part of that is because you think it may get boring. It can feel like we are required to be living the best years of our lives right now, and after that, the fun of it all goes downhill. I appreciated that they showed a fun, fresh life for these characters, despite them being a little older. It weirdly made me feel less anxious about the future.

This has been my go-to show to recommend since I watched it. It was a breath of fresh air. and has every part of a show that you want it to have. It felt real, it was hilariously endearing and it was a lot of fun to watch. I am SO happy they have decided to renew it for season two, and I recommend everyone watch season one before the next one comes out!