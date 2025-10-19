WHY MALCOLM TODD IS MY WHITE BOY OF THE MONTH

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

And why he should be yours too

At the beginning of the semester, my roommate asked if I wanted to go to a concert at The Sylvee (Madison, WI) for a singer named Malcolm Todd. At first, I didn’t know much about him, but I agreed to tag along regardless. In preparation for the concert, I started playing his songs on my walks to class and in the shower. Not only did I fall in love with his music, but attending the concert solidified that I am in love with him as well, making Malcolm Todd my white boy of the month.

Malcolm Todd is a young, indie artist who has been constantly climbing the ladder over the past few years. His music is so unique and distinct, mixing indie pop and R&B to develop an original sound. Many of his fans have been introduced to his music through TikTok, with popular songs like “Chest Pain (I Love)”, “Bleed (Featuring Omar Apollo)” and “Sweet Boy”. His most recent album he’s touring for is called Malcolm Todd (still), and some of my favorite songs of that album include “Make Me a Better Man” and “Cheer Me On”. His lyrics feel relatable to others as he writes a lot about self-discovery and growing up. Additionally, Malcolm writes songs about his experiences as a musical artist and highlights the successes (and defeats) that come with being a singer.

Malcolm Todd is only 22 years old, so his social media presence is not only large but crucial for such a young and growing artist. Malcolm has a main TikTok account (@malcolmtodddd) where he posts his songs and another account (@malcolmsroomate) dedicated to behind-the-scenes and other funny videos. He interacts with his fans and followers on these accounts, building a loyal and enthusiastic fan base.

One of my favorite things about watching Malcolm Todd perform is his stage presence. Watching any artist perform their music live is life-changing, especially for an artist who wants to be there. You can tell that he is enjoying playing for everyone, and he took multiple breaks to thank and converse with his audience. Malcolm has a natural confidence that feels genuine and captivating, compared to forced. It’s refreshing to watch an artist who not only enjoys performing but also enjoys their own music.

Overall, Malcolm Todd is my certified White Boy of the Month for so many reasons. He encapsulates everything the white boy of the month stands for. Malcolm has unique and addictive music; he engages with his fans frequently (online and in person); and is obviously very attractive. His creative vision flows through his album, art and stage presence with an overall original aesthetic of his projects. I am a newer fan; however, I urge you all, if you ever have the chance to see Malcolm Todd live, take the opportunity! Maybe he will become your White Boy of the Month too.