WHY I LOVE DECORATING MY COLLEGE ROOM

INSIDE MY COLLEGE ROOM

As a college student who both hates studying in public and really enjoys both napping and lounging, I spend a lot of time in my room. Because of this, I have made it a goal of mine to make every room and space I’ve had in college the best it can be.

I have had a hard time with the transitions back and forth from my college home and my home home. I love my home at school, but it doesn’t carry the same level of comfort as my room back home that I have lived in my whole life. In order to try to ease some of this discomfort, I try to make my room as personalized as possible.

I guess you could categorize me as a sort of maximalist considering I have little tchotchkes spread all across my space. Practically every inch of spare space and wall in my room is covered with something so that my room feels lived in and comfortable. From seasonal decorations to photos of friends and family to music and decorative posters. Because of my aforementioned affinity to spending a lot of time in my room, I decided to lean towards a nature theme. This way I don’t feel like I’m cooped up in a small room with white walls. To add to this, I don’t use any overhead lighting and instead use lamps with warm light bulbs. These two lighting features make the room feel more homey and less sterile. Especially if you are living in a dorm room, which I did my first two years of college.

I would have to say my favorite part of decorating my room is changing the decorations for the seasons. I don’t change all of the decorations, but I switch around a few things like exchange a pumpkin for a small Christmas tree and a fall garland for a winter one. This keeps my spirits up and makes me excited about every season to come.

I can’t forget about my books from home that I bring to school every year. I usually bring between 5-10 books since they are so heavy, otherwise I would lug my entire bookshelf with me. Something about seeing my books here at school makes me feel more grounded. It makes my room and my possessions feel more permanent. I tend to bring a few of my favorite books that I have already read and then some that I have not yet started. Then throughout the year I sometimes switch them out when I visit home.

Decorating your room doesn’t have to be an expensive endeavor. Most of my stuff is either thrifted or purchased on Etsy because they have a lot of relatively inexpensive decorations and you get to support small businesses. I also have a few pieces that I painted or made myself.

However you choose to decorate your room, do it. If you have decorations that are sitting on the floor or in a box that you have been feeling too lazy to hang up, pick a time and commit to it. I promise it will make you feel so much more at home in your space. Just because it isn’t your home forever, doesn’t mean you can’t make it yours in whatever way you can.