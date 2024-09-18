The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

Act like every day could be your last by romanticizing the little moments

Life is short – we all know that. Each day could be the last for ourselves, those we love, or even our pets. Why doesn’t the inevitable end make us live as if each day was our last? I used to feel sort of invincible until reality kicked in, serving as a wake-up call. My mom got cancer, my aunt passed away, and that one year, my seasonal depression never really left. I learned I can no longer take advantage of the time I have while happy and healthy. Let your lows serve as a gentle reminder to live each day in a way that you would be proud of if it were your last.

Loving life starts with your mindset. Stop complaining about what you have to do. Instead, remember that you get to learn. You get to work to make money for beautiful experiences. You get to workout. You get to wake up every day and experience life in the way that many wish they could. This has helped my love for life grow tremendously.

Stop wasting your time dwelling on a feeling or moment. At the end of the day, it is what it is. Cry out it, talk it out, and hug it out. Feel, reflect, and grow. Forgive, forget, and move on for the better. If you need help, find it. Don’t let your emotions consume you, rather let your love of life consume you. It’s all about finding that healthy balance.

Romanticize the minuscule, everyday things. Get excited about wearing a new outfit, trying a new product, or getting a perfectly ripe avocado. Use those stickers that you’re saving for whatever reason and publish that poetry, even if it’s mediocre. Get the $7 chai just because you want almond milk and vanilla flavoring. Watch the sunset in your pajamas. Buy a dog and name it what your seven-year-old self always wanted to. Book the trip or move away. Get that new haircut – it always grows back! Money will come back to you, but the moment won’t.

Life is so beautiful and it’s time to stop taking advantage of the current moment with lame excuses. Don’t waste your time locked up in your room on your phone, watching other people live their lives through social media. Your own life is knocking at the door outside while you’re busy wasting it. Live for those sunny days, new recipes, cute dogs, good music, and goofy inside jokes. We can always find something that brings us joy. Please let this be a reminder to love your life more from this moment forward. Say your I love you’s and find beauty in life’s highs, lows, and littlest things.