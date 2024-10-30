Why I did NOT join a sorority

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A glimpse into my extensive pros and cons list

As a young adult in America, it is hard to not know about the highs and lows of Greek Life. From cartoons to social media to documentaries, sororities are quite a wide-spread and semi-controversial topic. For many people, the decision of rushing is a major dilemma during the first few semesters of college. Before actually moving to my university, I never even considered joining a sorority. However, as soon as I stepped foot on campus I realized that so many people I met were planning on rushing. What I found fascinating is how many girls I met said they were rushing just to drop. I could not fathom subjecting myself to judgements from chapter after chapter, all for nothing.

While I never ended up rushing, I went back and forth in my head of if it was worth it. How can you blame me, Instagram makes everything look fun! Especially at UW-Madison, where Greek Life and Jewish Life goes hand in hand, I felt that I was missing out on experiences I could not get without joining a sisterhood. I would go to services or dinners and the first question asked was what chapter I was in, or who my big was. I signed up for continuous open bidding, then rescinded the application, and repeated that about three separate times. For some reason, I felt as though I would not be considered cool enough to other girls I met if I was not in a sorority.

Looking back at this perspective, it feels so high school. Why do I need to be accepted by a group of random strangers? For me, I really had to sit down and think. I wanted to have a large network of friends, meet new people, go to events, and all the fun things that come with being involved with Greek Life. However, I had zero interest in having my appearance judged, being told how to live my life and express myself, and subject myself to comparison to my “sisters.” I knew that the experience would be a double-edged sword, and in my mind, both sides held equal weight. Looking back, it is insane to think that I was willing to jeopardize my mental stability to be liked. That is not a mindset I want to hold, nor that I hold currently.

Though I did not end up rushing, I would not change my college experience for the world. Without a sisterhood, I have found my best friends I would call sisters, I have met new people and had so many fun experiences, and I was able to put myself and my needs first in the process. I know that being a part of a sorority is such a formative and amazing experience for so many people, and I am so happy that there are opportunities for girls in college that provide this. However, in my heart of hearts I knew it was not an experience that would be more positive than negative — and that is ok! When you are a freshman it is so easy to feel like this path is the only way to feel like you belong, or that the only way to truly experience college is to rush. But before you jump into that experience head first, truly think about your reasonings and motivations to join, because it might surprise you.