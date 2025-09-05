WHY COWBOY CARTER DESERVED AOTY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If That Ain’t Country…

Beyoncé was awarded the most prestigious award in the music industry: Album of the Year. As a remarkably passionate Beyoncé fan, I was unsurprised. Cowboy Carter was one of my top albums of 2024, and I felt confident that it would be a serious front runner. Especially considering that despite being the most awarded artist in Grammy history, Beyoncé had not yet won for AOTY. She should have won for Beyoncé, Lemonade and Renaissance, but that’s a different argument. In short, it was a long time coming for Beyoncé to receive this recognition.

Following her win, I’ve seen an overwhelming amount of online hate directed towards Beyoncé’s win. Criticizing art is important, but the criticism around Cowboy Carter is unfair. The biggest point I’ve been seeing online is, “who even listened to Cowboy Carter,” or “I can’t name any songs other than ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’.” I wonder how much more musically educated and well-rounded we would be if we responded instead with, “that won album of the year? I should give it a listen!”

Also, since when were the Grammys awarded based on who received the most streams? The Grammys recognize innovation and influence. Cowboy Carter is Beyonce’s most revolutionary work. I’ve seen some comments saying that Beyoncé deserved an AOTY award, but for a past album, not Cowboy Carter. Well, she didn’t win AOTY for her past albums. And I admit that while Cowboy Carter is not my favorite Beyoncé album, I believe it deserved the win more than any of her other works.



Cowboy Carter sparked a conversation about the bounds of country music, and who has claim to it. Besides winning Album of the Year, Beyoncé took home Country Album of the Year. This has raised a debate on what constitutes as “real country.” But Beyoncé, above all else, knows how to make a cohesive album. There is a clear beginning, middle and end and throughout Cowboy Carter. Beyoncé makes the argument for her own stake in country music. The history of country music is inextricably linked with Black history, and she makes this clear with her inclusion of rising Black country artists and her shout out to Linda Martell, the first commercially successful Black female country artist. In a society divided by racial issues, Cowboy Carter was the most culturally influential, controversial and important piece of music introduced in 2024. The album’s first track, “American Requiem,” serves as a thesis statement for the album. In it, Beyonce sings, “They used to say I spoke too country/Then the rejection came, said I wasn’t country ‘nough/Said I wouldn’t saddle up, but/If that ain’t country, tell me, what is?” Beyonce challenged country music as a whole while reaffirming her own stake and belonging.

The biggest debate I’ve seen on social media is that Billie Eilish’s album Hit Me Hard and Soft deserved to win over Cowboy Carter. I like Billie Eilish, and I enjoyed her album. But it was very similar to her past work, whereas Beyonce put out something totally fresh. The songwriting and vocals on Cowboy Carter were simply stronger. I want to point out as well that Billie Eilish lost to Sabrina Carpenter as well, yet I see no vitriol sent in her direction. Personally, I find this trend of attacking Black women to be tiring. Compared to every other nominee, Beyonce has had the most impressive, influential career. She has maintained relevance for over 25 years. She is the music industry. Cowboy Carter is a love letter to Black America, and to discredit her is to discredit centuries of history and decades of Beyoncé’s work.

I encourage everyone to listen to Cowboy Carter all the way through. It’s more than just an album— it’s a statement and a pop culture milestone. Whether you love it or you hate it, its impact is undeniable. No one is more deserving of such an honor. Beyonce is a perfectionist, and the album is exemplary. So to the haters: before dismissing it, take a listen! You may be witnessing history in the making.