If I only get one suitcase, I am going to make the most of it

With my semester abroad coming in the next few months, I am starting to plan all my logistics of the experience. While funding, visas, and housing are crucial, something more fun that I have been planning out has been my staple clothing items. When traveling abroad, it is hard to overpack because of how little space you have. This means I have been whittling down my closet, which is not an easy task. I am someone who loves to thrift, accessories, and try out new fashion choices. Europe has such distinct fashion trends and norms that I cannot wait to try, but I need to be able to follow these while also living out of a suitcase. Because of this, I have compiled a list of a few items I feel will be necessary to fulfill my abroad closet dreams.

Cute sneakers

Though this goes for any vacation, shoes that you can walk for hours in and also are trendy is a must. I will be walking from my apartment to classes, from classes to coffee shops, and coffee shops to museums. Because of this, I plan on bringing a pair of shoes that I know I love that do not give me blisters or cause any pain. Nothing is worse than being a tourist with blisters. I plan on bringing my New Balance 530s and Adidas Gazelles. Both of these shoes have never failed me, and can easily elevate any outfit.

Cardigans

Because I will be abroad during my spring semester, I am lucky enough to experience both winter and spring! This might be super exciting, but also creates a packing crisis. How do I pack for two different seasons in one bag? My solution: cardigans. I like cardigans because the buttons allow for them to be worn in colder weather with layering, or on top of a tank top in summer. Getting them with bold colors or designs can up a basic t-shirt and jeans fit, and they are super easy to find at a thrift store! I have been seeing so many trendy ways to button these sweaters to switch up the usual wear, and I cannot wait to style these when traveling.

Basic long sleeves

With the edition of cardigans in my suitcase, layering clothing is going to be my best friend. I personally want to invest in some long sleeve shirts that are nice quality and will keep me warm. Getting these in basic colors like white, black, and grey can allow for mixing and matching in different settings to craft perfect fits. These can be super versatile and makes them a packing must for me.

Pinstripe trousers

From what I have gathered about clothing norms in Europe, athleisure wear is frowned upon. This is a culture shock for many people from the United States, especially a college student who wears leggings and sweat sets every day. Because of this change, I hope to invest in some comfier pants that can be worn on days I don’t feel comfortable wearing jeans. During the summer, linen pants are a go-to, but for the colder months I am excited to sport some trousers! This article of clothing for me is something I would wear again at work or when giving presentations, and the pinstripes can be paired with solid colors and accessories. No matter how you wear them, a trouser makes you look put together, which is always a welcomed vibe.

Crossbody bag

My final contribution to my abroad wardrobe is a cross body bag. There are so many cities in Europe that are known for pickpockets and bag stealing. Because of this, a backpack while being a tourist feels like a plan for disaster. I splurged over the summer and got a Baggu crescent bag with the intention of using it abroad. If you are looking for a cute yet super functional bag, this is the one. I am able to fit a water bottle, sweatshirt, and any other small items I need on a daily basis. I got mine in a bright red, and love wearing it with simple outfits as a pop of color! I also wanted to get it in a color that was not black, because I was worried it would get lost in the black bag shuffle on a busy travel day. There is also no buckle on it, which allows even more safety of not getting snatched when wandering the cities.

As you can probably tell, this is a part of my abroad experience I have put a lot of thought into. It is far from the most important part of the semester, but it is something that brings me joy in planning while dealing with the serious logistics of the trip. However, I cannot wait to explore my personal style in a new place and learn more about who I am and who I want to be through my fashion and travels.