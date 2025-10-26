WHAT STUDYING ABROAD TAUGHT ME ABOUT MYSELF

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Learning How to Be Independent and Optimistic in Challenging Travel Situations

While spending a semester in Florence, Italy, and traveling nearly every weekend, I encountered many challenging, exciting and new experiences.

From missing trains to dealing with bed bugs, my time abroad fostered my independence, optimism and flexibility. I learned a great deal about myself and the world around me during my time abroad and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to explore a new country.

Before my time abroad, I had never been to Europe, nor had I traveled internationally alone. This new experience immediately pushed me out of my comfort zone, but I was excited nonetheless. During my journey, I had a tight layover in Paris, and due to long lines and strict security in the Charles de Gaulle Airport, I had to sprint to my gate, carrying overflowing toiletries and feeling overheated in my jacket and sweatpants. Luckily, I arrived just in time, with the doors closing right behind me. Sweaty, stressed and overwhelmed, I stood in the aisle struggling to fit my suitcase into the overhead compartment, where it definitely wouldn’t fit. As everyone on the plane stared, a flight attendant helped me place my suitcase in a separate storage compartment. I felt embarrassed, but lucky to have made it. This experience not only taught me to embrace discomfort when things go wrong, but also to feel grateful when things could have been worse.

Another aspect of studying abroad that surprised and challenged me was how doing things on my own became more difficult. While I am comfortable going places alone in the U.S., doing so in a different country felt quite different. Simple tasks, like asking for help in the grocery store or ordering at a cafe, while adjusting to local customs, certainly pushed me out of my comfort zone. However, this got easier with time, as I grew accustomed to Florence’s behavioral norms and learned to embrace doing things solo, even when it felt uncomfortable.

Since I was traveling often, every weekend was eventful in one way or another. I missed trains, booked hotels late at night after landing in a new city and had to find transportation after the last ferry of the night to my destination was canceled. With many instances of last-minute changes and having to rapidly adjust to plans, I became much more comfortable with travel. As more of these “travel nightmares” occurred, it became easier to find alternatives and stay optimistic throughout. Rather than dwelling on these inconveniences, I switched my mindset to view them as stories that I would tell my family and friends about when I returned home. This taught me how to be flexible and optimistic despite unforeseen circumstances. Additionally, each challenge made me even more grateful for getting to experience a new place, as it was worth it each and every time.

Despite highlighting the challenges that I faced abroad, the majority of my time was incredibly peaceful and enjoyable. Stepping out of my comfort zone to explore the world, embrace new opportunities and become a more confident and independent person was an integral experience that shaped who I am today.