Discover how to conquer the “Fear of missing out”

We’ve all felt it, experienced it and sometimes drowned in it: the fear of missing out (FOMO) is every teenage girl’s worst nightmare. Staying in when all your friends are out can be painfully isolating, and as silly as it may seem, it often requires real courage. Whether you stay home due to an avalanche of homework, a nasty cold or simply a lack of interest, you risk missing out on inside jokes and cherished memories created by those who were there. Having been on the receiving end of FOMO myself, I’ve picked up a few tips and tricks to help make these nights a bit more bearable.

First things first: on nights when you’re battling FOMO, social media is your enemy. Nothing ramps up anxiety like watching your friends have a blast without you. It might be tempting to try to vicariously relive those moments through your phone, but you have got to resist the urge. In the end, it’ll only make you feel more left out and disconnected. Instead, dive into the new season of Outer Banks — trust me, JJ Maybank has a magical way of lifting your spirits, I don’t know how he does it (or maybe I do)!

If, for some unfathomable reason, JJ doesn’t boost your mood, another tip is to stay busy. This can mean different things to different people, but the key is to focus on your own activities and achievements rather than what others are up to. You might go for a walk, tackle that mountain of homework (we both know you have plenty) or even binge the latest season of Outer Banks (promise, that’s the last time I’ll mention JJ!). Your mind can only juggle so much at once, so if you keep it occupied with activities that support your personal goals and passions, you’ll not only dodge FOMO but also set yourself up for a brighter future filled with opportunities.

Finally, if all else fails, remind yourself that you are worth so much more than a night out. It is easy to second-guess your relationships when you don’t have the reassurance of their physical presence, but all that self-doubt often stems from insecurities and past traumas. Maybe there was a time when you were left out, and that did lead to social consequences. But what is important to recognize is that those consequences were not your fault because you prioritized your well-being in that moment.

So, at the end of the day, remember that prioritizing yourself is way cooler than any night out. You’ve got this! Focus on your own glow-up and you’ll find that the best adventures are often the ones you create for yourself. And those experiences? They’ll be the ones you cherish the most in the long run.