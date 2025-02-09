This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

Exploring the different facets winter-wear has to offer this fall

Autumn: the time when the sky oscillates between orange, red and pink hues, you feel the crunch of leaves under your feet and your Instagram feeds get spammed by the ideal Gilmore Girls fall aesthetic! With autumn knocking at our doors, I feel the urge to go out and experience the magic these falling leaves hold, but as soon as I head out, the chills hit me and I realize that a blouse and bottoms are not enough – the time has come to layer myself with coats, scarfs and gloves.

When accepting my offer to UW Madison, I did not know that winter definitely is real and quite unpredictable here. But one thing I do know is that layering up does not mean sacrificing your style (Rory Gilmore is a testament to that!). I have realized that be it furry cardigans or woolen jackets, Wisconsin is a hub of styles that lets you represent who you are.

Apart from the aesthetic appeal, the market appeal of this apparel is also something to ponder. With coats and jackets topping the percentage of market size, the demand for shawls and scarves is definitely increasing, probably owed to the audience of Pinterest! When we think of winter wear, the first thought that comes to mind is a thick layer of clothing that makes it a struggle to even breathe. However, people actually prefer layering up with thinner and light-weighted clothes, thus increasing the wardrobe opportunities.

Acceptance of these products as casual attire on festive occasions and adoption of trendy lifestyles from the women’s wear category has also made the demand curve shoot up for the winter apparel market. For instance, in the jackets segment, sleeveless products have gained a huge following, indicating innovation and a growing sense of style in the industry as well.

Having talked about the aesthetic and market aspect of it, I feel there is another thread, apart from wool, connecting your winter wear to you; the emotional aspect of clothes. Being a freshman away from home, the warmth my jacket gives me has become synonymous with the comfort I crave. The myriad of ways I can style my scarf reflects the numerous facets of my personality I have the potential to unravel, my earmuffs covering my ears signal me to shut the world out and be the main character at times and my cute snow boots motivate me to keep walking even when the slope becomes as steep as the Bascom Hill! So this autumn, don’t just think of pushing your personality inside as you layer yourself, instead, just take a cup of coffee, head to the malls and embrace who you are through your style because as Taylor Swift said, “We NEVER go out of style!”