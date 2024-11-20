Three quotes that have changed my perspective on life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

As a large proponent of positivity and romanticizing your life, these are quotes that have changed the outlook on mine

Recently I have been on the world’s biggest motivational quote kick. I’m not talking about the cheesy “what only kills you makes you stronger” (though that is true, there are such better ones). I get a lot on Tik Tok that are about deep yet accurate quotes. And whenever I get one of these, I often think about it for some time after and maybe even end up posting it. I think some of these quotes have almost reassured and clarified things about my life, which is why I inherently want to share them.

One of my favorites I found at the end of summer is, “In order to love who you are, you cannot hate the experiences that shaped you.” This oftentimes ties into regrets and how you should never regret anything you have done since every moment you have ever taken in the course of your life has led you to this moment right here. It’s very easy to go back and regret little things, whether that be not going to dinner with your friends one night or not taking the study abroad opportunity. But not doing those specific things shaped you to become who you are today.

It also ties into negative experiences. Perhaps you went through a hard break up or have struggled with various mental health issues. Even though those suck, they have inherently made you so much stronger as a person, and the reason why you are the way you are today. Also, hard times and traumatic events make people very passionate about certain topics.

I think self-love is so important and oftentimes we neglect it, and instead love ourselves slightly less because of past decisions. But no matter what, it is important to love yourself while never regretting what has made you who you are today.

This is a quote that I found and I immediately resonated with: “Change is hard, but staying somewhere you don’t belong will destroy you.” I think I really resonate with this quote. As of right now, I am a college student at UW-Madison. And though I do love it and am grateful for all of my experiences here, I feel like I have outgrown it and am ready to move onto the next step of my life, which is totally ok. I know that had I stayed here for my full four years and not done scary things like studied abroad it would have slowly destroyed me. I also know that if I were to stay here or in the U.S. after graduation it would also slowly destroy me. And though it’s difficult, I know for myself personally the best step is to take the risk and move and travel abroad. And since it’s hard, it’s what’s best for me.

That’s just my current situation, but this quote can be applied to so many more. For example: when people are applying to college, since that is a scary change to be made. But if you grow up in a small town or suburb, there is a chance that you need that big change and if you were to stay in that small town it would make you miserable.

Now sure, if you connect it with the last quote where I talked about not having regrets, if you choose to not make a change you should still not regret it because it still gives you something else that’s valuable towards your own life. But, even if it’s scary, I do think that if you can feel you are outgrowing your environment you should take that leap and make that change since that is the universe telling you you are ready for it.

The last quote I wanted to share is one I hold near and dear to my heart, “The happiest people romanticize their life because they know magic exists where they choose to find it.” I am the queen of romanticizing. I once had someone tell me I’m in college, it should be tough and every aspect does not need to be romanticized. Yet, I disagree. I think that romanticizing your silly little life makes it so much better. It allows you to find joy in the simple and mundane things that you may experience. It allows you to see things in such a happy light. And as someone that’s been romanticizing their life for the last few years, it makes you a happier person overall. To be honest, I have never met somebody that romatices their days that are not overjoyed and happy.

Plus, this is such an easy thing to do. You can make a silly Tik Tok of a day in your life, or take aesthetic pictures of your walk to class or coffee. You can find joy in the simple things like trying a new oat milk flavor or working a shift with one of your friends. It makes all of life’s simple joys so much better. And as someone who has been doing this, it makes my life so much better. And it’s silly, but I love romanticizing my little walks and drinks and where I study since it makes me so much happier in my own environment.

These are just three quotes of the many I have seen that make me think about my own life and experiences. I think all three of these can improve people’s mental state and overall goals and experiences, just as most other quotes can. I think these and others have clarified aspects in my own life, and I am so grateful that they have. And I truly hope they serve their purpose to you as they did to me.