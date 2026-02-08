THREE DEFINING MOMENTS OF 2025 WISCONSIN FOOTBALL

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Going Beyond the Records and Reliving the Highlights from the Season

Let’s be completely honest for a minute: 2025 was far from Wisconsin’s football strongest season in terms of records. But seasons aren’t always remembered by numbers on a page. Sometimes they’re defined by moments that outlast all the bad weeks. This past season gave students and the greater Wisconsin fanbase experiences that made UW football feel meaningful, even when the overall outcomes didn’t always go our way.

At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, football is ingrained into the schedule of students’ fall semesters. Football isn’t just a sport here; it’s a significant part of the culture. Gameday Saturdays shape the energy on campus and make it truly come to life. Even those who do not closely follow the team likely feel the shift in energy that the game brings to our campus. Despite all the inconsistencies and adversities this season, there were flashes of excitement and pride that reminded Mad-town why football continues to matter here.

1. The First “Jump Around”

As we all know, “Jump Around” has always been the most characterizing tradition at Camp Randall, but the first one of the season always hits differently. It marks the true beginning of football season. Whether we’re winning or losing, the energy in the stadium shows up in the same way. Fans jumping and dancing make the stadium shake in a way that feels like it should be recorded on a seismic scale. This year, the tradition stood out even more compared to last season, which was my freshman year. When the lights went out, the iconic beat dropped and the new LED lights came on, the entire environment in the crowd and on the field shifted. The stadium exploded in noise, undeniably the most alive I have experienced at Camp Randall. Looking around and seeing people enjoying the moment with their friends and family, back in the place we all cherish, proved that “Jump Around” still has the power to bring everyone together.

2. Win Against Washington and Rushing the Field

Most could agree the game against Washington was the peak of the season. In the final minutes of the game, Wisconsin was barely up against the then-ranked Washington team 13-10. The fans were standing in anticipation, and all you could hear were murmurs about how the next play could seal the game and, of course, how cold people’s fingers were in the chilly November air. As the first snow of the season began to fall, Wisconsin secured the win with a dramatic sack, and suddenly the student section began to jump the bleachers all the way to the front barrier. The second the clock hit zero, fans began rushing the field, filled with a feeling that cannot be expressed properly on paper. The collective realization that everyone was witnessing something memorable together made the experience unforgettable and a story I will be sharing with everyone I meet.

3. Defeating Illinois and Rushing the Field (Again!)

What made the Illinois win even more surreal was that it came in the next home game after Washington, marking back-to-back home victories against ranked teams. This renewed a sense of belief across Wisconsinites, including not just those watching from inside the stadium, but also those in a restaurant on State Street or those sitting in their airplane seats while traveling home for Thanksgiving break like I was. Experiencing the win while taxiing before take-off made me realize how far-reaching moments like these can be. It was wild to wrap my head around the fact that Badger fans got to experience not just one field rush this season, but two after two consecutive home games!

This season may not be remembered for a glamorous record, but it sure will be remembered for the euphoric feelings that came at the beginning and end of the fall. Wisconsin football played a crucial part in creating memories for fans near and far. Even during an imperfect year, our traditions, victories and celebrations reminded us why showing up matters. On, Wisconsin!