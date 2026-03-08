THOUGHTS ON ‘WUTHERING HEIGHTS’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Caution: Spoilers!

The new film “Wuthering Heights” has been receiving lots of attention and mixed reviews online. After seeing it with friends for Galentine’s, I have some thoughts to unpack. To preface, I was not someone who had read Brontë’s novel beforehand. I went into the film knowing nothing about it, except for the fact that the casting of Jacob Elordi strayed from the original story’s character’s racial ambiguity. And while like most people, I love Elordi, I was a bit concerned about this major plot change. After watching the film, I was honestly confused about whether I loved it or hated it. I decided to do some research about how it differed from the original book, and now have even more thoughts about it.

The director of the film made it clear that this adaptation was not going to be a faithful retelling, signaling this by placing the movie’s title in scarequotes. And based on what I read afterward, the departures from the next were significant. The whole second half of the book was cut out from the movie, Cathy’s child dies in the movie while she survives in the book, and Heathcliff’s racial ambiguity is completely erased. Instead, the film reframes Cathy and Heathcliff’s doomed relationship as one obstructed primarily by class differences.

I also believe the casting of Elordi for the role of Heathcliff was very intentional given his fame and success in the director’s prior film, “Saltburn”. That movie also received a lot of controversial reviews, but even the hate it got made it such a viral, cultural phenomenon. It seems likely the director aimed to recreate that same effect here. And, of course, casting Margot Robbie certainly didn’t hurt the film’s visibility.

Throughout the movie, I found myself questioning whether I was meant to like any of the characters at all. Heathcliff and Cathy come across as deeply selfish individuals whose toxic relationship devastates everyone around them. This was conflicting for me because I genuinely enjoy watching Elordi and Robbie on screen. Their characters are endearing as children, yet as they age, they never outgrow their immaturity. Watching a film in which I honestly disliked nearly every character was weird, but also refreshing. That discomfort ultimately made the experience feel unique.

One aspect of the film that I truly loved—and that I imagine sparked some controversy—was its juxtaposition of historical setting and modern elements. The movie appears to still be set in Georgian England like the book, but there are so many aspects of the film that are not accurate to the period. Even as someone who isn’t a huge fan of Charli XCX, I enjoyed her music in the film. The soundtrack added a contemporary edge that surprisingly worked well. Further, the excessive, stylized costumes and hairstyles Robbie wore were certainly not something that would’ve actually been seen at the time, but they were stunning. The mansion she moves into after marrying Linton is especially striking, filled with eerie Gothic elements—including a room designed to reflect her own skin. These surreal visuals stand in sharp contrast to the harsh realities of Georgian life, making the film far more visually engaging. The erotic undertones scattered throughout, like the unsettling imagery of eggs in the bed, also clash with the period’s ideals surrounding sexuality.

With that being said, I felt the film ultimately fell short as a love story. Cathy and Heathcliff’s connection seemed driven more by lust than by deep, consuming love. While this was entertaining, I found myself craving more emotional depth. However, it’s possible that my dissatisfaction was rooted in the sheer toxicity of their relationship and the people they hurt along the way.

And, finally, one last take– Isabella was the comedic relief we all needed.