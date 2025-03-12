Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
three women lay next to each other on a bed with their feet up in the air.
three women lay next to each other on a bed with their feet up in the air.
Katarzyna Grabowska | Unsplash
Culture

Things That Make Me Feel at Home, Even When I’m 7,500 Miles Away

Kimaya Sharma
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

It isn’t easy combating homesickness

There are difficulties linked to moving far from home, such as losing my loved ones, familiar surroundings, and the little conveniences of everyday life. I miss the comforts of my childhood home, the smell of home-cooked food, and the company of my family on days when homesickness sets in. It can be quite difficult to adapt to a new country, new traditions, and new lifestyles, but I’ve eventually figured out how to feel at home even while I’m far away.

Finding solace in little, significant moments that provide a feeling of familiarity and belonging is more important than continually trying to recreate home precisely as it was. 

1. Friends who feel like home 

I now consider the people I’m close to here to be my second family, not just my classmates or friends. Their presence eases the pain of being away from home, whether it’s through eating together, late-night study sessions, or just hanging out. It makes a huge difference to have friends who support and understand me, who listen to me when I need to vent, and who share in my accomplishments. They bridge the gap caused by my physical separation from my family by offering the warmth and company I miss from home. These friendships have, in many respects, served as the cornerstone of my feeling of acceptance in this new environment.

2. Calls that close the distance

Nothing compares to the comfort of hearing my family’s voices, even though time zones can be challenging. These calls serve as a reminder that love and support are only a phone call away, whether I’m catching up with old friends from back home, having a lengthy argument with my sister, or just checking in with my parents. Even if it’s only for a short period, a simple discussion may sometimes make my entire day better and transport me back to my comfortable surroundings. By enabling me to see the faces of my loved ones, observe my dogs acting naughtily, and participate in family gatherings even when I’m far away, video calls make me feel closer to my family. Even if they are virtual, these moments of connection provide me with a sense of belonging and a reminder that love is not diminished by distance.

3. Hobbies that feel like an escape

Having hobbies that I can rely on, like writing, reading, or working out, helps me feel normal. While going to the gym serves as a reminder of my home habits, journaling aids in the processing of my emotions. Writing gives me the opportunity to express my emotions and think back on my experiences, transforming my ideas into something concrete. By doing these things, I’m able to create a routine in my life that is similar to what I had before relocating, which helps this new place feel a little less alien and more like home.

4. Food that feels like home

I am instantaneously reassured by the flavor of familiar food for some reason. Food is one of the things that connects me to my heritage the most, whether it’s locating a restaurant that serves good shahi paneer or preparing a basic daal in the Ogg kitchen. It can be very reassuring to cook using family recipes, taste foods that bring back memories of home, or even inhale the aroma of spices that bring back recollections of family dinners. Food is more than simply nourishment; it’s also a source of comfort, connection, and memories.

Although I live far away, these small but important things serve as a reminder that home is a sense that I can take with me wherever I go. Home is found in the routines I establish, the connections I foster, and the little pleasures that provide comfort and familiarity. Even though I will always yearn for my home country, I’ve discovered that I can make a home wherever I am and find it in unexpected places. Life feels right because of the people, the memories and the small things.

Kimaya Sharma

Wisconsin '28

My name is Kimaya and I'm a freshman from New Delhi! I am double majoring in Biochemistry and Global Health. Through my studies, I have gained an awareness of both the health issues and the biological mechanics underlying life. My objective is to integrate these fields in a future profession so that I might work in healthcare systems, research, or policymaking and contribute to health innovation. I like to engage in a variety of social, athletic, and intellectual hobbies in my free time to stay curious and grounded. My life revolves around staying active; I find that going to the gym or participating in sports helps me focus and refuel. I also love  reading a lot, and my interest in both fiction and non-fiction keeps me curious about the world. My other passion is writing, which gives me a creative way to express my ideas and feelings. I love watching movies, whether they're serious and thought provoking like The Matrix, or lighthearted and animated like Toy Story. I'm really excited to be a part of Her Campus and to be able to share my experiences with other women on campus! As I contribute to a community that is encouraging and uplifting, I'm looking forward to sharing my experiences and learning from others. Through shared experiences and personal development, Her Campus seems like a fantastic chance to build relationships, share ideas, and support the empowerment of other women.