THE THRILL OF A CRUSH

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A lost art

Recently I have noticed a certain pep in my step. I’ve been gravitating toward happy love songs instead of sad ballads, wearing jeans instead of sweats and even have had some extra motivation to get things done. I thought this was all coincidental, but when I really got down to the root of this sudden upturn in my life, I realized what prompted the change: I have a crush.

Having a crush has been so foreign to me, especially recently, so the idea that I could take something so childish for granted was a real revelation. I didn’t even really notice that I hadn’t had a crush in many months. Don’t get me wrong, I am very happy that I have lived as happily as I have without feeling the need for a man in my life, but now that I have one, I fully intend to reap all of the benefits that come with it.

The thrill of having a crush is a feeling unlike anything else. There is something so paradoxical about feeling so crazy over something so trivial. In reality, nothing is ever serious enough to make me feel like I am delusional, especially a boy I barely know, but having a crush does mess with the chemicals our bodies release.

Crushing causes dopamine and norepinephrine to surge, which can make us feel more happy and giddy. It’s almost like any time we interact with a crush it provides us with an adrenaline rush. It also causes serotonin to decrease, which creates a sense of anxiety. That means that the immense fear I feel after sending a text he might not find funny isn’t dramatic at all, it’s science. All of these chemical changes in our brains leave our energy levels and intellectual abilities boosted, entailing both mental and physical advantages.

Crushing on another person also makes me more creative. I hope I’m not alone when I say that a rite of passage that comes with any crush I have is the fake scenarios that I make up before I fall asleep—an escape from reality. Having a crush gives my inner thoughts an outlet from the day I’ve had. It also, in an odd way, helps me figure out what I like in a partner. These fake situations I carefully craft generate both creative thinking and maintain high standards, which I think we can all agree are very important life skills.

For people like me, crushes are few and far between, so the rush that I feel when I have one, the “will they won’t they,” “does he like me back,” questions leave me feeling more alive than ever. Maybe it’s the chase, or the mystery behind it all, but, now that I am aware of my tendency to dismiss the excitement of a juvenile crush, I don’t plan on continuing it.