THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY: MORE THAN A TV SHOW

This heartwarming show is deeper than one may expect and has created a community of fans

Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? This is one question that circulates college campuses, group chats with friends and social media as a whole. It comes from a TV show that has taken pop culture by storm this summer: The Summer I Turned Pretty, created by Jenny Han. It features a love triangle between a girl, Belly, and two brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah. The show has three seasons available on Prime Video and it was recently announced that The Summer I Turned Pretty: The Movie will be coming to viewers’ screens in coming years. With highly anticipated weekly releases, top hit songs in every episode and a lovable cast, this TV show is much more than a typical teenage TV show.

This show’s popularity has been building since it was released back in June of 2022. It first started as a book series, but through social media, the TV show has gotten even more popular. The anticipation for season three has been building since season two released two summers ago. Finally, starting in mid-July this summer, the episodes began releasing weekly. Although this format did not allow viewers to binge watch the show, it allowed the “buzz” around the show to grow week after week. Through social media, like Instagram and TikTok, viewers were able to share their opinions on the most recent episode through many forms of videos. Some common trends are watch parties, edits and theories about future episodes. Jenny Han, the author of the book series and co-producer on the show, fueled this fire by often reposting certain videos to her Instagram story. Through all of these forms of secondary media, the show has garnered more attention than if the episodes were released all at once. Furthermore, through this structure, a sort of community has formed around the show. Each week people prepare for the new episode every Wednesday, either by hosting watch parties or eagerly talking to friends about the show.

Another unique feature of this show is its amazing songs. Specially curated by Jenny Han and the music supervisor, Melyssa Hardwick. As a result of writing the books and knowing how the characters are truly feeling, it seems Han and her team are always able to find the perfect songs to dictate the emotions to viewers. They are able to do this successfully and include many songs by A-list artists like Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Harry Styles. Taylor Swift is one artist who was featured a lot throughout TSITP’s seasons, including a total of 23 of her songs, as well as others in trailers and promos. According to Hardwick in a recent interview with Marie Claire, “Taylor really bets on women and she also bet on Jenny and me. One thing I see with Jenny and with Taylor is that they really care about their fans. They care about the experience.” In this article, Hardwick dives into the ins and outs of the music budget, talking about how music in a YA show was uncharted territory prior to TSITP, so she is glad that they have established how important it is. Further, she speaks about how there were no sponsorships for music, just a budget for music. This interview demonstrates all of the work and partnerships that went into getting this show’s amazing soundtrack. Along with fitting with the show perfectly, these songs have also facilitated many of the edits that fans are making, therefore further contributing to the show’s success.

The cast of this show has also played a huge part in its outstanding success. Back in season 1, most of the cast started out as “no name” actors, but now they have risen to stardom along with the show’s success. Lola Tung plays Belly, Chris Briney plays Conrad, Gavin Casalegno plays Jeremiah, Sean Kaufman plays Steven (Belly’s brother) and Rain Spencer plays Taylor (Belly’s best friend). These characters have been in the show together since season one and it is apparent that the show has curated a type of family for the actors. Through press interviews it is clear that they not only work together very well in the show, but also are friends in real life. These actors as well as others in the show and Jenny Han generate a feeling of closeness for fans. Through relatable interviews and behind the scenes content available through social media, it is easier for fans to feel like they really know the cast. Furthermore, through Jenny Han’s expertise on the story, she has been able to elevate it from a teen drama to a heart-wrenching show that delves into many important themes relevant to people of all ages. This has contributed to the show’s success as well, shifting its demographics from teens to people of all ages.

All in all, The Summer I Turned Pretty has gained support and popularity from around the world in a way that almost never happens. Through its weekly releases it gets more “hyped up” by fans through social media and creates a community. By using perfectly curated songs, it helps viewers understand what the characters are feeling and gives the show even more popularity. Finally, through an endearing cast who have worked their way up to tell a story that delves into important themes, the show has won the hearts of many. TSITP’s popularity has allowed a community of fans to be built and memories to be made that would have never been possible without the show. If feeling lonely, one could use the show’s popularity as a conversation starter. By asking: “are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah”, an hour long discussion of excitement could happen and a new friend could be made in an instant.

