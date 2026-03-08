THE RISE OF SOURDOUGH

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Why Everyone Is Baking, and Why It Feels So Good

Sourdough has quietly existed for thousands of years, but in the past few, it has exploded into a full‑blown cultural phenomenon. Scroll through social media and you’ll see it everywhere: beautifully blistered crusts, artful scoring and proud bakers showing off loaves like newborns. What was once the domain of artisan bakeries has become a staple of home kitchens, and the reasons go far beyond aesthetics.

At its core, sourdough is beautifully simple. You don’t need commercial yeast or complicated equipment. What you do need is a starter, a living mixture of flour and water that captures wild yeast and beneficial bacteria from the environment. This starter becomes the heart of every loaf, the engine that makes the dough rise and gives sourdough its signature tang. Many bakers swear by King Arthur’s flour for its consistency and high protein content, which helps create that chewy, structured crumb. A grams scale is essential too; sourdough rewards precision, and measuring by weight ensures your dough stays balanced. Add a bread spatula or dough scraper, and you’ve got everything required to begin your journey.

But sourdough isn’t just about technique; it’s also about health. The fermentation process, powered by the microorganisms in your starter, breaks down gluten and phytic acid, making the bread easier to digest. The lactic acid bacteria that develop during fermentation are known to support gut health, contributing to a more diverse microbiome. While sourdough isn’t a miracle food, it’s undeniably gentler on the digestive system than many commercial breads, and that alone has drawn countless people into the craft.

Still, the real magic of sourdough lies in the ritual. Feeding your starter, watching it bubble to life, shaping dough, waiting through long rises, these steps create a rhythm that feels grounding. It’s no wonder so many people have embraced it. In a world that often feels rushed and digital, sourdough offers something tactile, slow and deeply satisfying. It’s a hobby that rewards patience, curiosity and care.

Communities have sprung up around it, too. Online forums, group chats and neighborhood exchanges buzz with advice, troubleshooting and photos of triumphs (and the occasional flop). People trade starters like heirlooms, each one carrying a unique microbial fingerprint shaped by its environment. There’s a sense of connection in knowing your loaf is part of something bigger, a global movement of home bakers discovering joy in the same simple process.

Sourdough is more than bread. It’s a craft, a science experiment, a wellness practice and a shared cultural moment. Whether you’re drawn to its gut‑friendly benefits, its meditative process, or the thrill of pulling a crackling loaf from the oven, sourdough invites you to slow down and savor something real. And judging by the millions of people doing exactly that, it’s a movement that’s here to stay.