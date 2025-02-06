This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

Analyzing the lifecycle of Snoopy

The Peanuts was first published in 1950, and with it came the creation of one of the most iconic cartoon dog to ever exist, Snoopy. The beagle is full of life, attitude and always up to antics. From a young age, the cartoon was the only show we watched, whether it be The Great Pumpkin or This is America, Charlie Brown. It slowly became my comfort cartoon, and a character I loved. That love tended to be shown through graphic tees, but nevertheless it was there. However, as trends changed and I grew up, I did not feel that it was as cool and trendy to display my favorite cartoons on my clothes.

However, as I grew out of that awkward phase in my life and finally found my personal sense of style, Snoopy found his way back into the modern trends. You see him on Instagram, TikTok, GAP, Hollister and Baggu. In my eyes, anything that is currently trending is only officially “in” when it is sold at Urban Outfitters. As I see these casts of characters in stores and on social media, I wonder about why these specific comics are resurging in popularity. Why not Calvin and Hobbes? Snoopy himself has a timeless demeanor that brings joy to people of all ages. Myself, my parents, my grandparents and maybe one day my own children will at some point see the humor in Snoopy’s character. The Peanuts Gang never left the public eye and is still present in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, or movie remakes. However, I find it so interesting how much of a sort of parasocial relationship Gen-Z has with a cartoon dog from the 50’s. People see Snoopy’s charisma as pure comedy, and has turned into a meme on almost all social platforms. Not only that, but he has become the spokesperson for huge corporations like the Red Cross and MetLife. Snoopy’s draw is so influential that rates of blood donations increased significantly when “Joe Cool” was the design on free shirts.

It is clear as day the timeless impact that Charles M. Schultz has on viewers for years and years to come. Seeing Snoopy back in the limelight makes me so happy, and the fact that the character provides joy for so many others is remarkable. Childhood cartoons coming back into popularity is such a cool thing to watch, and gives me a chance more often than not to reminisce on my childhood. I know that my younger self would love to see trendy Snoopy graphic tees and keychains, and even more excited that my 20 year old self still enjoys it.

