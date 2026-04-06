THE MAGIC OF MAKING INSPIRATION LISTS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Why you should be writing down what inspires you every day, even if it’s small.

An inspiration. Definitely, the stimulation of the mind to unusual creativity acts as a “breath of life” that drives motivation, innovation, and new ideas. Realistically, it is not commonly a profound lightning strike but rather a simple way of seeing. It is a quiet attentiveness that transforms mundane days into something luminous. And, this is arguably one of the most freeing and rejuvenating feelings one could experience. But does inspiration have to come from a monumental event or a profound revelation? No. It can come as easily as a grounding hug from a friend after a long day, a good night’s sleep, or discovering a song that you resonate with. The key to inspiration does not lie in its magnitude, but in the awareness and acceptance of it. Writing this down is the best way to preserve those flashes of light that lead you through each day. Inspiration lists have this transformative power. They shift your perspective, reveal life’s quiet wins, and restore meaning to an ordinary day.

I discovered writing inspiration lists when every day felt routine. Classes, work, and obligations like clockwork. One of my very best friends introduced the idea, explaining that she makes a dream or an inspiration list every single day. At first, I was definitely skeptical. How could she be inspired by so many different things and still make one every single day? How does she not run out? Yet as soon as I tried it, my perspective flipped immediately, and every time I make a new one, it seems to flip again. That is the magic of these lists. They always challenge you to look at your life in a new light. Some days might be really future-forward thinking, and some days might be what you have seen or are going to see that day. It is subject to your imagination, and there is no right or wrong way to approach it.

The process? I promise, a lot easier than you might think: each day, find five to ten ideas that evoke warmth, curiosity or possibility, and simply write them down. I guarantee once you start, those ideas will flood your mind, forming many reminders that the world is so much more than we allow ourselves to acknowledge.

Feelings are not linear, and neither are the things that inspire you. These inspirations can reflect what brings you warmth in the moment, or what guides your actions and ambitions more broadly. The daily sparks, like a really good dinner, or larger patterns that will have an impact on your life for a long time, like traveling the world. These lists are extremely fluid, just like the feelings themselves. So trust me, there’s no pressure.

To illustrate the simplicity of creating an inspiration list, here are a few of my inspirations that have frequented my lists in recent weeks, ranging from everyday joys to somewhat existential desires:

Live music Understanding the lyrics of a song Making a home for myself in a new place Creative freedom Meaningful conversation Getting ready and looking presentable every morning Winter defrost Finding soulmates (platonically AND romantically) Amazing cinematography Worlds colliding

Observing these inspirations has done more for me than simply making my days feel brighter; it has revealed a quiet magic in everyday life. They show me why I do what I do, what drives me, and what moments are really worth noticing. Inspiration lists help you see the magic that is waiting to be acknowledged.

Keeping track of my inspiration lists has shown me that life is full of small sparks that are worth noticing. They don’t create meaning themselves, but they reveal it. By paying attention to these sources of light, even on ordinary days, they start to feel full, intentional and alive in ways you would never expect. So write the list. Take just five minutes to think of what is pushing you to warmth and happiness, then write it down. It truly is magic.