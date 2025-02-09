The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

How Jokes act as a Coping Mechanism against Stress

“And they lived happily ever after, the end.” Have you ever wondered what this ‘happily ever after’ means for different people? For some, it might mean a successful career, a good relationship or even a day with a good cup of coffee! But, for college students like us, this “happily ever after” is multifaceted. Just like finding a ray of sunshine during winters in Wisconsin becomes a rarity, at times, happiness too becomes something one can just crave for. Here is where jokes enter the chat! Be it catchy one-liners, lame puns and dad jokes or cringey pick-up lines, jokes are proven to be a bonding mechanism, stress-reliever and coping strategy for people.

Even though some have a smile plastered all over their face, ponder upon why and how humor comes naturally to them even during stressful situations, such as the night before a calc midterm.

Well, people crack jokes not just with the motive of making people laugh or being labeled as the ‘funny one’, at times. They may also want to momentarily switch the frown that is about to reflect on their face, regardless of how forced it might be. Relating their situation to something funny, acts as an assurance to themselves that if you can make it light-hearted, the situation might not be as bad as it seems! Be it the constant midterm stress, having the potential to crash Canvas or even mild trust issues, people often count on jokes (instead of their fingers) to make them climb the ladder of their self-esteem as well as social status.

Acting as a chameleon, stress-induced humor can actually change color according to the scenario. Hearing clean and pure humor feels soothing to the soul, inducing the calm amidst the storm. Social media influencers and stand-up comedians try relating daily life scenarios through their jokes, thus converting your self-pity to feeling like your problems are at par with others and that brings out the humor within you. At times when you feel quirky, the good old dad jokes feel like a warm cup of hot chocolate, hitting that spot of nostalgia.

So now, whenever you hear a gush of laughter coming from a study lounge, a cute café or even from your own heart, know that the people might not be as happy as they sound. They might be burdened by anxiety or general stress as well. However, instead of wallowing in self-pity, they have decided to evolve and convince themselves their smiles are worth being displayed.