THE FIVE BEST BOOKS I’VE READ THIS YEAR

SOME OF MY RECENT FAV READS

The only New Year’s resolution I have ever stuck to is to read one book per month. With October approaching, I am now on my eighteenth book of the year! Finding eighteen different books to read did not come without suggestion; here are my top five books that I’ve read this year.

1. THE VANISHING HALF BY BRIT BENNETT

A lovely book about identical twins who live completely separate lives but are still connected by the small town they grew up in. This book not only explores the relationship of two sisters, but also race and the impact of decisions. A wonderful book for anyone looking for a thought-provoking and intriguing novel with relevant and interesting social themes.

2. BLUE SISTERS BY COCO MELLORS

Having two sisters myself, I absolutely adore this book and recommend it to anyone with sisters. This book is about three sisters with exceedingly different lives and personalities who come back together to grieve their fourth sister. This book is about grief, complex sibling relationships and self-relationships. A well-written book that will definitely get you out of that reading slump!

3. MY FRIENDS BY FREDRIK BACKMAN

This was the first book I ever read by Fredrik Backman, and I’ve been hooked ever since. His writing style is unique, special and deep. A book about a painting turned into a wonderful story about friendship makes you look inward about your own friendships and relationships. I couldn’t recommend this book enough!

4. TOM LAKE BY ANN PATCHETT

A beautiful story taking place during 2020, Ann Patchett makes you think about your own experiences during this difficult time in all of our lives. A story about a mother telling her three daughters about her rambunctious teenage years and how wonderful her simple life is now. Ann Patchett’s writing style is simple yet so impactful that she has become my favorite author.

5. BEL CANTO BY ANN PATCHETT

Ann Patchett takes the cake for my favorite book of the year! Bel Canto is unlike any other book I’ve ever read. The story line is quite simple, but her detailed style of writing lets you look into the relationships presented in the book and feel all the emotions. This book is about a birthday party turned into a hostage situation, where unexpected relationships take center stage.

If you’re looking to getting into reading or an experienced reader, try out these books if you haven’t already!