THE BIG SISTER EFFECT

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Built-in best friends

As an older sister, I’ve often heard “you must be such a good role model” or “I’m sure your younger sister looks up to you.” I can understand these statements, given that the oldest child is often a source of inspiration and advice for their younger sibling, and I can confidently say that my role as a big sister is the most important job I’ve ever had. However, there are some days where I think I’ve learned more from my little sister than she ever could from me. I know for certain that she has influenced who I am today more than she knows.

When I was seven years old my family welcomed my little sister, and ever since then I’ve had a built-in best friend. It was easy for me to love her immediately, and I think I owe part of this to our large age difference. She was never my competition. Our age-gap also meant that I learned a large level of responsibility at an early age. I was old enough to take care of her, and eventually to be there for her whenever one of my parents couldn’t.

When asked the question “what have you learned from being a big sister?” My answer is usually patience and gratitude. I was never an extremely patient child, but having a little sister has given me a great deal of grace. I have learned how to slow down for others, and how to truly savor life’s greatest moments. There is something beautiful about having a sibling who is much younger than you—it allows you to witness pivotal milestones twice. Spending my childhood watching my sister grow up has made me reflect on my own experiences in a way I never would have had I not watched her sit through the same music lessons, walk through the same school hallways, etc. She is my reminder to let myself feel joy every once in a while.

Moving away for college two years ago was extra hard for me because it meant leaving my sister behind. I knew how much she would grow while I was gone, so it was painful to leave knowing that I would come back to a slightly new, grown-up version of her. Nevertheless, I face college with a level of responsibility, patience, and gratitude that is the product of her influence.

I’d like to think that siblings are the first truly best friends we have. They’re some of the only constants through the trials of growing up. If I know what unconditional love is, it is because I am a big sister. One of my greatest joys in life is getting to watch her grow, and I can’t wait to see who she becomes.