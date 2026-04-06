THE ART OF THE ALBUM

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Seven albums that deserve their flowers as cohesive masterpieces

Once upon a time, the easiest way to listen to music wasn’t by hitting “play” on your most recent Spotify mix. Once the older generations put on a CD or a record, it was certainly easiest to let it play all the way through, rather than jumping from one album to the next. More importantly, it’s how the artists intended for their listeners to hear their art. I think that audiences nowadays could use a lesson in focus and patience by listening to a record all the way through with intention, so here I present some of my favorite albums to play (in their God-given order!) when I need a musical reset.

SOUND & COLOR BY ALABAMA SHAKES

In honor of their recent return, I’d be remiss to exclude the album whose subsequent tour I attended as my first concert. Alabama Shakes and frontwoman Brittany Howard’s bluesy, funky sound is perfect for a long drive, dinner party, homework session or really any situation you could possibly dream of. With an unbridled voice and instrumentals that make your head spin, Alabama Shakes branches way out to a new frontier.

The miseducation of lauryn hill by lauryn hill

The title “your favorite artist’s favorite artist” gets tossed around a lot these days, but Ms. Lauryn Hill might just be the sole rightful owner of this honor. Widely regarded as one of the most influential albums of all time, this empowering and comforting masterpiece blends genres and bends rules, appealing to audiences old and young while charting a new path for hip hop as we know it. Hill’s complicated and slightly sporadic career is embodied in this album.

OPENING FOR STEINBECK (LIVE) BY JOHN CRAIGIE

For those who feel a certain way about the current government administration we exist under, this recording blends comedic tunes about the Bible, dialects, and Burning Man with comforting and empowering themes of community and love. Released just after the 2016 election, it’s almost calming to hear the jeers and laughs of the crowd, along with Craigie’s silver linings.

THE LAST OF THE TRUE BELIEVERS BY NANCY GRIFFITH

As one of the best examples of “good country” I have in my repertoire, Griffith’s soft and comforting sound floats softly through the speakers and tells of sweet love stories and being guided through nature. There is not one song on this album I would consider a “filler”, which is saying something. The production is a little cleaner than many other country/folk albums of this time, but that fails to diminish the record’s quality.

DIRE STRAITS BY DIRE STRAITS

This is the perfect collection of songs to make into a self-titled album, because who wouldn’t wanna plaster their name on this work? There may be a theme here with albums I love containing long bluesy, jazzy, prog-rock-y instrumentals. Considering this is a debut album from the British rock band, the flow and timeless nature are nearly unrivaled. “Down to the Waterline” sets a strong and rhythmic tone, “Lions” is a satisfying conclusion and we find funky, foot-tapping jams throughout the middle.

THIS IS HAPPENING BY LCD SOUNDSYSTEM

I’ve found that not many artists are quite as polarizing as LCD Soundsystem. You either love them or you hate them, and I’m not sure anyone is just in-between. Long electronic-style songs build and build, sometimes with less-than-satisfying conclusions. Though that’s part of the beauty of it, I think. Pondering your future, the importance of friendship and how love forces change are often tumultuous subjects, and this album guides the listener through such emotions.

at folsom prison by johhny cash

Cash’s performance at Folsom Prison is far more than just any old performance. With P.A. systems in the background calling for prisoners and tins clinking as songs play, this concert is a demonstration of empathy and cements Johnny Cash as a genuine outlaw country musician. He goes against the grain of the times to side with those who are “victim[s] of the times”, as he puts it. Songs about loved ones and missing home resonate with the inmates and affirm listeners that many of those behind bars aren’t so different from us after all.

Great albums can be defined by their intrinsic flow, social implications, production, storytelling and much more. No matter the purpose of an album, the artist likely spent years planning and organizing it for your listening pleasure. I encourage you to hear them out (so to speak) next time you need to be musically reset.