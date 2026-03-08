SYMBOLISM IN BAD BUNNY’S SUPER BOWL PREFORMANCE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

How the Puerto Rican Superstar Turned the Halftime Show Into a Celebration of Love and Unity

Super Bowl halftime shows have the world talking about iconic moments and surprise appearances for years after the event concludes. However, this year’s performance by Bad Bunny stands out for reasons beyond entertainment. He used one of the world’s biggest stages to artistically tell a story deeply rooted in culture. The Puerto Rican superstar put on a show that felt powerful from beginning to end, placing emphasis on love and unity.

He kicked off the show with “Tití Me Preguntó,” walking through a vibrant set that portrayed scenes inspired by everyday Latino lifestyle. Greenery from sugarcane fields, a casita (small house), a market and street vendors brought Puerto Rican life to our screens at home. Bad Bunny was surrounded by a diverse group of dancers and performers for the majority of the show that highlighted the heritage of the historically marginalized communities. These traditional visuals made the mini-concert feel intimate and personal as it resembled a tight-knit community despite taking place in a massive stadium.

One of the most memorable moments was when Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance to sing a salsa-inspired version of her chart-topping hit “Die with a Smile.” As she was singing in a gorgeous blue flamenco gown, an emotional scene unfolded as a real couple got married on stage with Gaga’s vocals in the background! This scene represented a simple but powerful reminder that music can connect people in ways that transcend the barriers of language and background.

The show continuously honored Latin music’s legacy with a feature from Ricky Martin, a global icon known best for “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” a hit that helped launch Latin pop on a world stage. His presence connected the previous generation of artists with the current one and served as a nod to the path he helped pave, making a halftime show mostly in Spanish possible. Other celebrity cameos—Jessica Alba, Cardi B, Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Alix Earle and more—had viewers jumping out of their seats while trying to identify the familiar faces dancing on the porch of the casita.

The finale clearly laid out the message of the performance. Bad Bunny walked down the field surrounded by performers carrying the flags of North and South American countries while holding a football that read “Together, We Are America.” He listed off several of these American nations in his epilogue before ending with his homeland, his “patria,” Puerto Rico. He danced off the field with the other performers to the record-breaking song “DtMF,” a sentimental and fitting piece to conclude his historic performance. To encapsulate the show’s purpose, the jumbotron displayed this message: “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show was more than a mashup of his discography. His focus on culture, celebration, and shared humanity created a moment that allowed millions of viewers to feel connected. What stood out the most was actually what the show chose not to do. Bad Bunny focused on harmony and cultural pride instead of making an explicit political statement. The feeling of unity reminded the audience that even the biggest stages bring people together through something as simple as music.