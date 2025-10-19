SPOOKY SEASON SONGS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Because every party needs a great playlist

It’s that time of year again – haunted houses, caramel apples and horror movies creep in to remind us that Halloween is on the way! That means it’s time to curate your costume(s) and prepare for the upcoming monster mashes. A party is only as good as its playlist, and a holiday party is the perfect excuse to create a new, themed one that will capture the spirit (no pun intended) of the night.

If you’re looking for some Halloween bangers, here are my top five to add to the classics:

1. “Calling All The Monsters” by China Anne McClain

Thank you, Disney Channel, thank you “A.N.T Farm,” and thank you, China Anne McClain, for this spooky season banger. The lyrics, the rhythm, the vibes – no notes. I have to rewatch the episode every year for the nostalgia factor, and the song is a pump-up on any day.

2. “Masquerade” by Sleeping at Last

Does anyone else fondly remember the Victoria Justice Halloween movie Fun Size? It came out when I was in fifth grade, and this song has been on my October playlist ever since. This song transcends the Halloween party playlist and even shows up on my regular fall playlist. Something about the crisp air and the first notes of the melody always gives me that fall vibe.

3. “Murder on the Dance Floor” by Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Saltburn provided so many iconic pop culture moments, and this song is maybe the cherry on top. Not to mention, the movie influenced many popular Halloween costumes last season. This song will quite literally get everyone out on the dance floor, and is probably the most fun song on this list.

4. “Supermassive Black Hole” by Muse

Shoutout fellow Twilight fans! This song is a certified classic in my eyes. Whether you’re Team Edward or Team Jacob, the beat is guaranteed to get everyone up and vibing; it’s such a headbanger. Of all the spooky Twilight songs, this one takes the cake and will get the party started.

5. “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo

When you think about it, this song is super Halloweeny. The melody, the concept, everything screams spooky season. It also has such a fun bridge to scream-sing with your friends. A bunch of songs from the Guts album could be added to the playlist.

Whether you’re throwing a monster mash or just trying to get into the Halloween spirit, you can’t go wrong with a spooky season playlist. It’s perfect for a crisp walk to class as the leaves are changing colors, a fun studying playlist or a drive to the pumpkin patch. Take a listen to these songs this spooky season – you won’t be disappointed!