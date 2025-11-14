SPEAK NO EVIL IS ACTUALLY A MOVIE ABOUT FEMINISM

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT IN HORROR MOVIES

There is something strangely addictive about horror movies; I am constantly chasing the thrill of the scariest film I can find. In this pursuit, I also enjoy rewatching horror movies to see how they compare to each other. I first watched Speak No Evil with my boyfriend when it was released in 2024, and I recently watched it again with my boyfriend, my sister and her boyfriend. Now, perhaps I was too focused on the plot during my first viewing, but my sister and I couldn’t help but notice the significant, lingering presence of feminism and women’s empowerment, which is rare in horror films.

Historically, the core plot point of horror movies depict women as objects. Older horror movies, such as Halloween and Texas Chainsaw Massacre, often feature a weak woman in need of help, paired with a man or group portrayed as heroes for saving her. Technically, horror movies are the second-highest movie genre passing the Bechdel test, but horror and thriller films still prioritize objectifying women and having them be helpless. Many modern horror movies have been moving away from this concept and are exploring new angles unseen by horror. Speak No Evil is a perfect representation of this modern development in films.

The main plotline of Speak No Evil follows a dysfunctional family of three–Louise, Ben and Agnes Dalton–who stay with another family, Ciarra, Paddy and Ant, whom they met on vacation. The family lives out in the middle of nowhere and …… you can guess the rest. I first began to see the underlying theme of feminism in the context of childcare. The mother, Louise, always had the children’s best interests in mind, even when it wasn’t her own child. Moving into the larger fight scenes, Lousie pleaded to save the children and take her instead, while the husband sat in silence.

The theme of feminism came full circle with Agnes, the daughter. Once Agnes recognized that her family was in trouble, she poked herself to bleed and pretended to have her period so that her family could escape. This 11-year-old girl followed in her mother’s footsteps, utilizing her womanhood to prioritize and save her own family. Agnes used something seen as a weakness for women to her advantage, helping to save not only herself but also the other child, Ant. The climax of the movie was a 20-minute cat-and-mouse chase scene between the two families. Of course, Ben, the husband, was entirely useless and crying in the corner, stating “this is all his fault” and “he shouldn’t have brought them here,” while Louise and Agnes boarded up the doors and warded off the murderous family. My favorite part of the film was when Louise yelled at Ben to snap out of it and focus on saving his own family. My sister and I were astonished by a horror movie that pictured the man as weak and in need of saving, while the woman protected the family.

The movie ends once again with a woman saving the day, this time specifically from the daughter Agnes. Paddy, the other father, was seconds away from killing Agnes when she stabbed him, and they finally defeated the family. To me, this film perfectly encapsulated the reliance on women in everyday life, except when it comes to survival. This film explored womanhood and the realization that one is no longer a child through the character of Agnes. It also highlighted how women are often underestimated for taking care of themselves, yet are still expected to care for the entire family, including themselves.

The reliance on women for safety in this movie altered the narrative in horror movies and served as a beautiful commentary on womanhood. Even if you’re not fond of horror movies, I highly recommend Speak No Evil, as it is more than just jump scares and eerie music.