SHORTER DAYS, LONGER NIGHTS: 5 BOOKS ON MY TBR FOR THE COLDER MONTHS

The colder the weather, the more difficult the book

As the weather gets colder and the nights get longer, all I want to do is curl up in bed with a good book and a cup of tea. Although there are plenty of books in several genres I want to read, these colder months seem to pull me towards the classics. I love the vivid imagery and thought-provoking themes that are often difficult (but not impossible!) to find in modern literature. Autumn and winter feel like the perfect time to explore new worlds written in the past.

1. Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

This is a story I have always heard of, but never thought to look into. I only became interested in reading the book when I found out that it was written by a woman. I love supporting art created by women, especially art from times in which women were unable to fully express themselves and were pushed out of artistic spaces. This story is definitely a book I would read during October because the narrative is mysterious and eerie.

2. Dead Poets Society by N.H. Klein

This movie has had a big impact on society and the film was eventually turned into a book (plus it was written by a woman!). The setting of the book and the imagery depicted in the movie, reminds me of early autumn and the beginning of a new semester. Although I have never read the book or watched the movie (I like reading the book first), I have heard references to the book before and its iconic line “Carpe Diem”. This line in particular has made me interested in the plot of the book and what the characters do to “seize the day”. Honestly, any book that is set in an academic setting is automatically deemed a fall read in my mind.

3. Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë

I have unintentionally decided on making the theme of this article about classic books written by women and Emily Brontë is a brilliant female author that has written a very famous classic book. Wuthering Heights is a book I have heard of multiple times, although I admittedly know very little about the actual plot. However, after a brief google search (to prevent any spoilers), I decided that this book was definitely high on my list of must-reads in classical literature. I love books that explore the concept of romantic love in unexpected ways because it provides interesting portrayals of love that are not often discussed. This story explores a lot of heavy themes and I am interested to see how Brontë addresses them, especially as a woman living in the 1800s.

4. Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë

I have always wanted to read more books and poems written by the Brontë sisters, but I have never really had the time. Unlike her sister, Charlotte Brontë has written several novels, but Jane Eyre seems to be the most popular amongst them. This book explores themes like love and family and includes gothic elements that immediately makes this feel like a good book to read on a frigid day in October. I love books that are named after their protagonists, especially female protagonists, because it automatically lets me know that the book will follow the life of a specific character. I love when authors spend time and focus on developing their characters because it makes for such fascinating and exciting stories and conversations surrounding the book.

5. Emma by Jane Austen

Jane Austen has written several classics, many of which have been turned into movies. This made the addition of one of her novels on this list a no-brainer, but it was also difficult to choose one book to include. I settled on Emma because it is a bit more lighthearted compared to the other books and when feeling very stressed in the fall or winter, all you want is a little escape in the form of fiction to ease your mind. Emma and her tendency to meddle in the love lives of those around her is sure to bring a little smile to your face after a long day. Therefore, I will definitely choose to read this book after the end of the fall semester when all the stress of finals has officially ended.

All in all, I like to read classic literature during the fall and winter months because they often explore heavy themes that fit the ambience created by the change in weather. The spring and summer months are usually times in which I want to read light-hearted, fantasy novels that are typically written in modern times as they are easier and quicker to read. Although classic novels explore a plethora of themes, some of which may or may not be serious in nature, I prefer to read them during the colder months. I really want to read more classic novels and writing this article made me explore the seemingly endless options that I hope to read one day.