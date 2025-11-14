SEPHORA GIFT GUIDE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For all of us ballin’ on a budget

‘Tis the season everyone! It’s about the time where we all start emptying our bank accounts to outwardly express the gratitude we hold for the people in our lives. Gift giving is so fun, but believe me, I understand the stress and struggle of deciding what to get. As your friendly, local Sephora employee, allow me to introduce you to six gift sets in-stores and online that you can’t go wrong with and won’t annihilate your bank account.

1. L’OCCITANE Almond Forever Body & Hand Gift Set $55, value $78

Having trouble pronouncing the name of that brand? Perfect! If you have someone in your life who does not necessarily love makeup, that does not mean Sephora can’t still be your one-stop shop for presents. This French gift set is truly perfect for anyone who showers, so (hopefully) everyone. With $78 value, the set comes with a full size almond oil-infused body oil, a mini version of the shower oil and a hand cream that is perfect to throw in a purse. All of these products smell clean and luxurious and they leave the skin feeling soft and silky. This set is especially nice because these are products that compliment dry skin, which is especially prominent in the winter, but someone may not necessarily want to pay for themselves.

2. SEPHORA FAVORITES Holiday Perfume Sampler Set w/ Redeemable Voucher $98, value $164

Another gift that is great for that person in your life that does not wear a ton of makeup is fragrance! Perfume prices can add up quickly, but not with this set. The discovery set comes with 20 sample size fragrances with every scent group you could possibly imagine, a redeemable voucher for a free full size bottle and a multi-purpose reusable bag. The recipient of the gift will get to smell every fragrance in the kit, choose their favorite and then come back to a Sephora near them and get a bottle of it free of charge. This is smart gift giving because a full size of any of the bottles in the kit well exceeds $98 and you can avoid the stress of trying to choose a scent for someone else that they may or may not love. This is another luxury gift at a reasonable price that will help that special someone find their signature scent that they again may not have purchased for themselves. There is also a set with men’s colognes if you are shopping for a dad, brother, boyfriend, etc, which is also useful because shopping for a men’s scent can be even more daunting.

3. PETER THOMAS ROTH

If you’re looking for value, look no further. Peter Thomas Roth is known for their holiday gift sets because as a pricier brand, their sets always come with two products that are buy the cheaper one, get the other free. There are several sets from this brand that I could confidently recommend. The $54 full-size day and night moisturizer duo is good for all skin types, uneven texture and provides a wave of hydration to the skin. There is also an $85 full-size Hydra-Gold Stars set that comes with a cloud moisturizer and their renowned gold under eye patches. They’ve also got a $10 Patch + Go set that would make for a super cute stocking stuffer or just a smaller gift. All gifts from Peter Thomas Roth are going to feel luxurious at a good price point. You also can never go wrong with helping someone out with some self-care goodies!

4. PATRICK TA Patrick’s Glow and Gloss Set: Major Headlines Blush Duo and Lip Gloss Makeup Gift Set $49, value $64

Now, whether you’re gifting for a makeup fanatic or someone just getting into the practice, this Patrick Ta set might just be exactly what they need. It comes with a new shade of the cult-favorite creme, a powder blush duo and a gorgeous shimmery lip gloss. There are two different shades to choose from, one for fairer and one for deeper complexions so no matter who is getting this set, they’re included. The beauty of this duo is that it is buildable, so it’s suitable for those no makeup makeup days or a full beat. The two formulas also make the product built to last by layering the two over one another depending on the finish that you like. The blush can also be used on the lips or eyes for a monochromatic look. At $64 value, this bundle will show that you know ball when it comes to makeup.

5. KERASTASE Gloss Absolu Anti-Frizz Discovery Gift Set $62, Value $82

Another Sephora world that you can’t go wrong with is hair. Everyone showers, everyone (again, hopefully) washes their hair, so why not treat a loved one to something luxurious that will have their hair feeling better than ever! This limited-edition hair set from Kerastase is so cute for travel and includes a mini shampoo and conditioner of their most popular line, Gloss Absolu. It also comes with a full size of the Glaze Drops Hair Oil to complete your glass hair routine. The set works for all hair textures, increases shine, reduces frizz and comes in the most delicious floral scent. Everyone deserves to feel confident in themselves, and that starts at the tip of the head, so run, don’t walk, to snag this set while you still can.

6. BONUS: SEPHORA COLLECTION 8-Piece Pro Face and Eye Brush Set $99, value $220

Finally, I would feel like I was failing at my job if I did not mention this last set. Makeup brushes are a product that people often scrimp out on or do not replace ever. In my unbiased opinion, Sephora Collection Pro brushes are already the best on the market but this set makes them even more attractive. The set contains a complete assortment of brushes to achieve any look under the sun and comes with a chic leatherette case to protect their bristles. This set can transform a dull, tedious makeup routine into a high-end experience. Treat someone this holiday season by upgrading their brush collection with this limited-edition gift set.