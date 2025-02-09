REDISCOVERING MY LOVE FOR THE LITTLE THINGS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

How working with kids changed my perspective on life

I’ve worked as a camp counselor for four summers now. Working with kids completely changed my perspective because the job is so rewarding. I was in charge of entertaining people with so much joy and enthusiasm about the littlest things which made me equally as excited about life.

There was a day in early July this summer when the temperature was in the 90s. It was too hot to take the kids outside, so we went to the gym instead. As I searched through the closet full of activities, I decided that scarves would be a good place to start. As I emerged from the closet with the bag of scarves in hand, I watched as 10 tiny four-year-old faces lit up with pure joy. I counted to three before dumping out the bag, colorful scarves raining down over the giggling campers. I watched in awe at how something so simple could entertain them for the next hour and a half.

I remember one day three years ago when my boss, the art teacher, was absent for the last two hours of camp. She instructed me to come up with an assignment for the kids that afternoon. I decided to develop a couple of simple activities that weren’t too involved, but gave the kids options. Myself and the five girls in the classroom that afternoon spent two hours finger knitting, something I hadn’t done since I was a camper! It was such a simple activity but it made the girls so happy. Later that night, I taught a couple of my friends how to finger knit.

My all time favorite camp counselor memory was this past summer. At the end of almost every day, we would read a story. It was my turn to read aloud, so I asked the kids to pick a book. There was an overwhelming consensus for one book in particular, so I pulled it off of the shelf. Little did I know, this story was absolutely hilarious; even to adults. I couldn’t control my own laughter as I read the story, watching as the children in front of me giggled after every word.

These three memories are some of my favorite camp stories, but I could share countless others. In my opinion, working with children is one of the most fulfilling experiences. When camp finishes for the summer, I find myself rediscovering the hobbies I enjoyed as a child, such as knitting, puzzles and even coloring. In a world filled with electronics and extreme consumption, I owe my revitalized love for the simple things to my campers who are filled with infectious joy.