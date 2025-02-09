Ranking the novels you probably had to read in High School 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

My takes on the top 5 books that most of us were assigned to read in high school, years later.

If you went to a public school in America, you likely were instructed to read To Kill a Mockingbird, The Great Gatsby, Romeo and Juliet, The Outsiders, and Catcher in the Rye. Whether you actually read them, is entirely your business. However, here are my not-at-all qualified, ideally somewhat entertaining, takes on the top 5 books that most of us were assigned to read in high school, years later.

1. To Kill a Mockingbird

This 1960 bildungsroman (excellent word), gets way too much hate as far as I’m concerned. The novel covers complex issues of race and class in the United States, while also offering a depiction of a warm home and a caring father. Lee also was able to describe the intersection of gender and social hierarchy in the Deep South. Both descriptive but easily accessible to be understood by newer readers, this novel was ahead of its time. Plus, Harper Lee’s novel has faced massive scrutiny and been banned in many communities — that’s how you know it’s a good story addressing real-world issues. 9/10

2. The Great Gatsby

First published in 1925, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s (or his wife Zelda’s) novel presents themes of disillusionment and warns of the dangers of chasing the American Dream. The classic novel that everyone was forced to read in freshman literature deserves a small amount of slack for all the hate it receives. A brief novel with rich and vibrant descriptions of the excessive lifestyle of the Roaring Twenties, Gatsby was American Literature’s first pick-me boy. A man that pines after a woman for years and hosts lavish parties just for the small chance she comes to visit? A tale as old as time. 7/10

3. Romeo and Juliet

A long-standing favorite of everyone’s theater director or mom-adjacent English teacher, Shakespeare’s tragedy tells the story of two star-crossed lovers. They battle to keep their love alive amidst a deadly family feud. Unfortunately for Romeo and Juliet, this is one love story without a happy ending. While I do find it worthwhile to expose teens to Shakespeare, if the work is being assigned to middle schoolers, be so for real. Either they’re not going to read it or it’s going to take one highly motivated teacher to help them appreciate it. Good Luck. 6/10

4. The Outsiders

This 1967 novel centered on class conflict lives rent-free in the heads of many middle schoolers. Unfortunately, not because of Hinton’s literary prowise, but because of the movie which was star-studded with Ralph Macchio, Rob Lowe, Tom Cruise, and Patrick Swayze. While it stands as a cautionary tale about gang violence, the description fell short, even for middle-grade literature. The story would have been enhanced by a romantic plotline with Ponyboy and Johnny (missed opportunity). 4/10

5. Catcher in the Rye

Despite efforts by Kerouac to take readers on a journey of self-discovery and moral ambiguity, Holden Caulfield is boring. Holden Caulfield is the type of man to say he votes for the economy but has his mattress on the floor with no bed frame. Holden Caulfield is the type of man to think dressing up is jeans and an unironed dress shirt. This novel lacks substance and climax. Holden Caulfield needs therapy, a day in nature and someone to take him by the shoulders and shake him, in any order. 2/10