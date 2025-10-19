RANKING LYRICS FROM OLIVIA DEAN’S NEW ALBUM

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Olivia Dean’s new album The Art of Loving captures the true essence of artistry and emotion – here are the top five lyrics from this album that live absolutely rent free in my head

Olivia Dean is the epitome of an upcoming artist who is taking the music industry by storm after her recent releases. I’ve been a fan of hers for just over a year now, but her newest album, The Art of Loving, has completely solidified her as one of my all-time favorite artists. Following the success of her singles “Nice to Each Other” and “Man I Need,” this album has spread her name across all platforms, with good reason. Here are my favorite lyrics that The Art of Loving has left me loving everything about the album.

Honorable Mentions

1. “I guess we found a silver lining… I’m glad you’re doing so well.”

There is something beautifully bittersweet about this lyric. This moment in the song feels like a turning point. It is incredibly strong, but soft, and demonstrates a moment of heartbreaking maturity: realizing that the person you once loved is moving on so happily without you. Also, the pause of the music while she sings the second half of this line is so powerful, so I had to put it in here somehow.

2. “Cause I don’t want a boyfriend”

Another staple moment in this album. This is from “Nice to Each Other,” one of the singles she released for the album, and it is just this intense, confident reclamation of her independence that is so beautiful.

As much as I love these powerful moments, the next five lyrics are the ones that stop me in my tracks – the ones that made The Art of Loving one of my all-time favorite albums.

top five

5. “I’ll be my own pair of safe hands”

One of the most beautiful things about this album is the empowerment that Olivia gives herself. It is not too loud or flashy, especially where it is in “Baby Steps,” but it holds so much weight. In a world where we are dependent on others, and in this case, an ex, Olivia reminds us and herself that we can find comfort in ourselves, which is the first step to growing and having any relationship.

4. “It’s too much to belong to anyone, I’m too scared to be changed”

This lyric in “Something Inbetween” has a powerful moment, which I think is completely deserved. It captures the idea of vulnerability that we see throughout this album. This demonstrates the internal conflict between wanting to get close to someone, but the fear of losing yourself in the process. Her voice getting louder and singing it the way she does so beautifully makes it hurt in the best way possible.

3. “I’m the perfect mix of Saturday night and the rest of your life”

Oh my goodness. Clever, catchy and a perfect representation of balance. It is the kind of lyric you have to listen to again because it immediately catches your attention. The balance of her being single, showing she is fun but grounded and spontaneous, but stable. The PERFECT mix–what every relationship needs. It feels very her, and goes perfectly with the rest of “Man I Need.”

2. “Love’s never wasted when it’s shared”

How poetic, how beautiful. This lyric is pure warmth and comfort. This line lingers. You think about it long after “A Couple Minutes” ends, and you start relating it to every relationship you have built: romantic or platonic. It can be scary to let yourself love, but if the people you choose to love love you back, your love could never go to waste. I know for me, whenever I hear this lyric, I think of my amazing friends and how they make sure I always know that my love is not being wasted. Olivia’s ability to make such a simple line feel so profound is what makes her artistry so beautiful.

1. “And, if you knew me at all, you wouldn’t try to keep me small. Who would do that to a friend, let alone the one you love?”

Does this lyric kind of crush my soul? Yes. Is it also my favorite lyric on this album, maybe even all-time? Absolutely, yes. This lyric is a mid-heartbreak realization that she knows her worth, and she knows that is not what she is being given in the relationship. “Let Alone the One You Love” is such a powerful song of reclamation of her light that has been dimmed by someone else. This line represents Olivia Dean at her lyrical best: honest, powerful and vulnerable.

Whether you have been a fan since her debut in 2019 or are just discovering Olivia Dean with her recent releases, The Art of Loving is the kind of album that will grow with you. Her elegant lyrics remind us that love – in all its forms – can be messy, but is beautiful, leads to self-recognition and is worth every bit of that journey.