Inspiration For Your Next Girls’ Night In

PowerPoint night has been on the to-do list for my friends and me for a while now, and I’m excited that it’s finally happening. If you’re unfamiliar with the concept, PowerPoint night is a night for you and your friends to get together and give presentations on whatever your heart desires. Most of the time these presentations are meant to be humorous and are often about the friends that are present, but there are so many ways you could take it. In order to narrow down my options I’ve decided to compile a list of the ideas I’ve come up with for PowerPoint night with my friends– here they are.

One way to go about PowerPoint night is by categorizing your friends according to random things. For instance, you could give a presentation on everyone’s superpower and superhero name. This idea is one I think could be really fun as you could get creative with it– the superpowers don’t need to be limited to stereotypical things like flying, invisibility etc. Powers having to do with your friends’ actual personalities would be really entertaining, like psychic abilities, human lie detector, perfect pitch, or anything else that fits in with your friends actual abilities. Other fun category presentations could be on what your friends’ spirit animals are, who would play each friend in their biopic, or everyone as a fashion brand. There are so many ways you could do this that can be personalized to every group of friends and are so entertaining.

Instead of categorizing your friends, you could also make predictions about them. For instance, I think a presentation on what kind of parent each friend will be would be really entertaining. While I know all of my friends would be great parents, describing exactly how this would play out would definitely be funny. I also think that predicting your friends’ Spotify wrapped would be a great presentation. This is the idea I think I might have to go with, considering how much my friends and I all love music. Guessing everyone’s top artists and songs is something I know I’d have fun with, especially because we all have different tastes.

Your presentation doesn’t necessarily have to be about your friends– there are definitely other fun ideas. One idea I have right now is things I hate: change my mind. This idea allows you to rant about random things you dislike while also allowing you to engage with the audience as it’ll be their job to try and change what you think (even though they probably won’t, it’ll still be entertaining). You could also just give a presentation on things you liked before they were cool, trends you regret participating in, or on your all time favorite songs, movies, etc.

Making this list has only gotten me more excited for PowerPoint night, and I hope it provides you with some inspiration for your next night in with friends!