ON INTERGENERATIONAL FRIENDSHIPS

There’s a lot to learn

Last semester I spent two and a half hours a week at a local nursing home. The time was a requirement for a class I was taking, but soon volunteering became the most valuable part of my week. My biggest takeaway from the time I spent chatting with the older adults was that intergenerational friendships have so much to give—whether it’s through life lessons, laughs, stories or just genuine companionship.

As an older sibling by seven years and the eldest grandchild, I had to learn how to interact with adults from a very young age. In social settings I was frequently the only kid, which meant that much of my time was spent conversing with people much older than myself. It wasn’t just family members that I spent time chatting with, but also my parents’ friends. I never looked at these experiences negatively. Instead, I credit them for a greater sense of maturity at a young age.

At the nursing home I spent most of my time going on walks with a woman in her eighties. Despite the 60+ year age difference, she never made me feel like I knew less than her. She always matched my enthusiasm, seeming to want to learn more about me just as I was hoping to get to know her better. There was a mutual gratitude between us for the time we spent together, and I felt more equipped to navigate the world after the time we shared.

Her friendship over the 13+ weeks of the semester was evidence of the success of my “lessons” in intergenerational conversations, but also how much left there is to learn. Our discussions were filled with anecdotes about our mutual love for music. From my experience as a cellist, I offered her stories of fun ensemble performances and chamber groups, while she reflected on her days not as a performer but as a piano instructor for young students. As someone interested in teaching, I devoured each and every one of her stories.

They say that older means wiser. During my time at the nursing home this phrase took on a new meaning for me. “Wiser” does not mean purely academic knowledge but also encompasses emotional intelligence and perseverance. It’s the maintenance of empathy and compassion. “Wiser” is a collection of experiences and an abundance of memories.

But I also know the value of intergenerational friendships through my time working at summer camp. I learned so much from the little kids I saw daily for many summers. Their excitement is infectious and reminds me to take a step back and practice gratitude. Their contentment with running in endless circles or blowing bubbles on the playground reminds me that life has so much to offer. I know that I am wiser because of their capacity for kindness.

Whether it’s long chats with my grandparents, walks outside the local nursing home, or laughing and running around with toddlers at a summer camp, I see the value of intergenerational friendships. Anyone can be the teacher and anyone can be the student. There are benefits to taking the time to listen and learn from others.