Nov. 5th: Everything You Need to Know

Use your voice this November; a lot is at stake

REGISTRATION

The first step in this whole process is to see if you’re registered to vote already. Go to myvote.wi.gov. You’ll be prompted to enter your full name and date of birth. The website will immediately search the state database and tell you if you’re registered. If you are, congrats! You’re all set, girl.

Online registration

If you’re not already registered, you’ll be prompted to register online. To do this, you’ll need to have an unexpired driver’s license. Now, if your driver’s license displays an address that is not accurate (say you don’t live with your parents anymore, for example) you’ll need to inform the DMV of this change.

Mail-in registration

If you’re thinking “Well, shoot, I don’t have a valid Wisconsin ID… I’m from [insert US state]!” Then don’t worry! You can just register by mail. You will print out a registration form and mail or hand deliver it, along with proof of your residence, to your municipal clerk. You can find your municipal clerk here.

Important information

If the election is less than 20 days away, online registration and mail-in registration are no longer options. Instead, you’ll need to print and sign a registration form. Bring that form, along with proof of your residence, to your polling place on election day.

If you have lived at your current address for less than 28 days before the election, you are not allowed to register to vote under that address. Instead, you must register with the address you most recently lived at in Wisconsin.

INFORMED VOTING

The best way to make your voice heard is to vote. Presidential candidates are important to know about, but so are the candidates running for smaller offices. On the Dane County November 5th ballot, we will be voting for:

President/Vice President

U.S. Senator

Representative in Congress (Dist. 2)

State Senator (Dist. 26)

Representative to the Assembly (Dist. 77)

Dane County District Attorney

Dane County Clerk

Dane County Treasurer

Dane County Register Of Deeds

Dane County Executive

Before you arrive at the polls, I recommend that you do some quick research on each of these candidates so you can cast an accurate vote. Linked below are resources that provide fair and truthful information about these candidates. Check them out so you aren’t blindsided on election day!

On Nov. 5, we will also be asked to vote on four referendum questions. These are wordy and complicated questions, so it can be hard to tell what is being asked of you. Here is a breakdown of what each question means, and information about how your vote will impact our community.

Question 1: “Eligibility to vote. Shall section 1 of article III of the constitution, which deals with suffrage, be amended to provide that only a United States citizen age 18 or older who resides in an election district may vote in an election for national, state or local office or at a statewide or local referendum?”

Huh? This question is asking if you think we should change the wording of the constitution from “every U.S. citizen can vote” to “only U.S. citizens can vote.”

Voting yes means:

Voting in favor of changing the wording in the constitution

Opening the doors for conservative politicians to limit voting rights, which would disproportionately harm marginalized groups

Voting no means:

Voting against changing the wording in the constitution

Protecting the right to vote for all, and shutting down conservative gerrymandering practices, which threaten the rights of marginalized groups

Question 2: “Under state law, the increase in the levy of the City of Madison for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2025, is limited to 2.97%, which results in a levy of $296,149,162. Shall the City of Madison be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2025, for the purpose of funding police, fire, garbage collection, parks and library operations and other City services and operations, by a total of 7.4%, which results in a levy of $318,149,462, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $22,000,000 for each fiscal year going forward?”

Huh? This question is asking if you think the City of Madison should raise taxes to allow for more funding toward public service operations.

Voting yes means:

Voting in favor of raising taxes in the City of Madison

Supporting public service operations, which are overburdened due to Madison’s recent population growth

Voting no means:

Voting against raising taxes in the City of Madison

Neglecting public service operations, which may force the city to enact budget cuts

Question 3: “Shall the Madison Metropolitan School District, Dane County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $30 million for the 2024-2025 school year; by an additional $30 million for 2025-2026 school year, by an additional $20 million for the 2026-2027 school year; and by an additional $20 million (for a total of $100 million) for the 2027-2028 school year and thereafter, for recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses, including for educational programming and employee compensation and benefits?”

Huh? This question is asking if you think the MMSD should be able to spend more money than it had previously been allowed to. The money would be spent on curriculum materials and teachers’ salaries.

Voting yes means:

Voting in favor of the MMSD spending more money in the upcoming years

Supporting students and teachers in our community

Voting no means:

Voting against the MMSD spending more money in the upcoming years

Neglecting students and teachers in our community

Question 4: “Shall the Madison Metropolitan School District, Dane County, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $507 million for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school building and facility improvement project consisting of: renovations, construction of school buildings and/or additions, including air conditioning and heating improvements, and for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) labs and classrooms, the arts, libraries, cafeterias, and co-curricular, activity and share community spaces at Malcolm Shabazz City High School, Milele Chikasa Anana Elementary School, Black Hawk Middle School, Cherokee Heights Middle School, Crestwood Elementary School, Samuel Gompers Elementary School, Orchard Ridge Elementary School, Ray F. Sennett Middle School, Sherman Middle School and Akira R. Toki Middle School; possible related demolition; district-wide accessibility, safety, environmental sustainability and building infrastructure improvements; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?”

Huh? This question is asking if you think the MMSD should be able to spend more money in order to address safety and accessibility issues in their aging buildings.

Voting yes means:

Voting in favor of the MMSD spending more money in the upcoming years

Improving safety and accessibility in buildings, which are over 60 years old

Voting no means:

Voting against the MMSD spending more money in the upcoming years

Allowing students to continue attending school in buildings, which are less safe and accessible than Madison students and teachers deserve.

Resources

Here are some trustworthy and reliable sources of information about the 2024 candidates, voting registration processes, and other bits and pieces that are crucial to the voting process this November. Voting is great, but informed voting is much better. Thank you for taking the time to read this article and up your voting game! Our city, county, state and country are far better off every time you exercise your voting rights. We have a lot at stake right now. Let’s work together and work hard to bring our country forward, because as Kamala Harris says, “We are not going back!”

vote.org A nonprofit, nonpartisan voting registration and get-out-the-vote technology platform

myvote.wi.gov A voting information and registration service provided by the Wisconsin Elections Commission

vote.wisc.edu A UW-run information hub about voting as an in- or out-of-state student

lwvdanecounty.org The Dane County chapter of a national organization whose mission is to “empower voters and defend democracy”