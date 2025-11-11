This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fashion trends, I think (and hope), will be popular in the upcoming months

One of my favorite activities as a student at a large university is people-watching–especially observing people’s outfits. Something I can confidently say is that students at UW-Madison are very fashion-forward and stay on top of trends. As an avid people-watcher, I decided to make some predictions about what students will be wearing in the upcoming winter months.

Wisconsin can become very cold very quickly, so winter trends are always changing. While these predictions are tailored towards colder-weather states, particularly in the Midwest, they can be applied broadly. Below are my Winter 2025 fashion predictions, and we shall see which come true in the near future!

1. BOAT NECKLINE TOPS

As a whole, younger generations have been increasingly drawn to chic and classical styles over the past couple of decades. From this, older styles are making a comeback, like the classic boatneck. In Generation Z, boatneck tank tops have been making a comeback, especially as “going out” tops. As the days get colder, I think long-sleeve boatnecks will start to trickle into our winter styles. I also think a boatneck top with ¾-length sleeves would look absolutely classic, and I believe in the strong comeback of ¾-length sleeves as a whole.

2. 3/4 LENGTH SLEEVES

Coming to college feels like Rory Gilmore in Gilmore Girls, especially with a nice midwestern fall. I believe this is a popular event for many girls on campus, which is contributing to the resurgence of early 2000s clothing. One fashion trend I can see making a comeback over the next couple of months is ¾-length sleeves. I (as a Gilmore Girls enthusiast) hope to see a revival of ¾ length sleeves, especially with tighter-fitting tops.

3. SMALL AND THIN GLASSES

Recently, I have noticed that glasses are becoming more of an accessory, with a newfound exploration of different frame styles. Following early 2000s predictions, I believe people will begin leaning towards thinner, smaller frames rather than the chunky, thick frames that are currently in trend. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber play a significant role in this prediction as well, because the more celebrities post wearing these thin, small glasses, the more people will be influenced to do the same.

4. KNIT SWEAT SUITS

As a midwestern girlie, I, for one, wish I could stay in my pajamas from November to March. I think a good alternative to this would be knit sweatsuits, particularly made from chunky or thick knit material. Matching sweat sets are so effortless for looking put together. Changing the fabric could make it warmer and cozier for the winter, and add an extra layer of sophistication to our winter wardrobes.

5. ARM WARMERS

My last winter fashion prediction is arm warmers. Maybe I am just a big fan of chunky knit clothing items, but I think arm warmers are so chic and versatile. I can easily picture them gaining popularity this winter, especially arm warmers that are a little bit more flared.

Romanticizing the wintertime is almost the only way to stay positive in these “dark-by-4pm” months. I hope these fashion predictions inspire you and your winter wardrobe, and help you live out your Rory Gilmore, early 2000s, cold morning fantasies.