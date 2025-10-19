MY TOP 5 WAGS IN THE NFL

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

THESE WOMEN ARE SO MUCH MORE THAN JUST WIVES AND GIRLFRIENDS

You may have become familiar with the term “WAG” thanks to Taylor Swift and her fiancé Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs tight end. But of course, WAGs have been around for much longer than Taylor, and these ladies have been busy not only with cheering on their men but also fulfilling their own careers and ambitions. Take a look at this list of some of my personal favorite WAGs, which range from fashion designers to famous actresses.

1. Christen Goff, Detroit Lions

Our first WAG is none other than Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s lovely wife, Christen Goff. Christen is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and was recently featured in season two of the Netflix docuseries Quarterbacks, which covered the 2024 football season. She is super down-to-earth and always kills the game day outfits. Christen and Jared just welcomed a baby girl, Romy, and are starting the season strong.

2. Ronnika Stone-Love, Green Bay Packers

Wife to beloved Packer’s quarterback Jordan Love, Ronika Stone Love is a professional volleyball player for the San Diego Mojo. Jordan and Ronika just tied the knot this past summer in a dreamy California wedding, and they are serious couple goals. I love her for her sense of humor, numerous TikTok videos featuring none other than Mr. Love, and, of course, her amazing skills as an athlete.

3. Kristin Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

Our favorite designer and the queen of game day outfits, Kristin Juszcyk, is the wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszcyk. Kristin is an incredibly talented designer, and has recently been whipping up some amazing outfits not only for herself, but also for Taylor Swift and Simone Biles to sport on game day. I love how she incorporates classic game day spirit and modern style!

4. Ciara, New York Giants

Another WAG I feel needs no introduction is music icon Ciara, quarterback Russel Wilson’s wife. Russel Wilson played for our Wisconsin Badgers football team in college, making Ciara a Badger by marriage. Ciara has had an incredibly successful career, and you may recognize her from her songs “One, Two Step” or “Level Up”. Ciara and Russel have four kids together, and have been married for nine years now!

https://www.instagram.com/p/DC-FITTRHu4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlOD BiNWFlZA==

5. Hailee Steinfeld, Buffalo Bills

Recently married to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld is known for her acting career, which includes hits such as Pitch Perfect 2 and Pitch Perfect 3, and most recently, the film Sinners. She has been dubbed the queen of Buffalo and loves to voice her support for the Bills and her hubby. There are many interviews of these two gushing over each other, and who doesn’t love a couple that supports each other!

All in all, these women are absolutely killing it in and out of the stadium. Although the term WAG is fun to say, it is also important not to reduce the women to just wives and girlfriends, because they have careers and lives of their own. The WAG culture has certainly grown over the past few years, and I am so excited to see what will come next for all of these incredible ladies.