The best activity for a night in

PowerPoint nights have become a sacred activity for my friend group. Ever since the concept became a trend nearly five years ago, the four of us have dedicated at least two nights a year to our creative slideshows. Whether the theme is comical, dramatic, intellectual or simply life updates, there is nothing I look forward to more than consuming copious amounts of candy while watching my friends’ presentations. Here are my top 5 favorite PowerPoint night ideas:

1. Who my friends were in a past life

One of the best PowerPoints I ever created was titled “Who I Think My Friends Were in a Past Life.” For each of my friends, I created a detailed description of what I believed their lives would have looked like had they been born in a different decade. I included careers, fashion choices and other fun things that I thought adhered to each person’s aesthetic.

2. What I think each of my friends’ search histories looks like

This PowerPoint definitely got the most laughs! Some of the best ideas are the ones that prove just how well you know your friends. I tried to make each person’s slide as comical as possible, and by the end of the presentation we were all in tears!

3. The scandals my friends would face if they were famous

The most creative and detailed slideshow I ever presented involved fake celebrity scandals. I crafted entire storylines for my friends as if we were each the main character of our own bestselling novel. I even developed a title for each slide like the plot I came up with for each person was the season finale of a popular reality TV show.

4. Pinterest boards

One PowerPoint idea that has been repeated a few times over the years is the custom Pinterest board for each person. Creating a collage that represents how you see each of your friends is a super fun and wholesome way to show your love for one another. I’ve kept the boards created for me over the years!

5. If each of my friends was a quote

The first time I used this idea as a freshman in high school, I decided that each of the quotes would be by Harry Styles. This idea is a fun one because it can be interpreted in many ways. For example, the quotes could be funny, serious or sweet. Choosing a quote from each person’s favorite TV show, movie or book is always entertaining!

I hope that my friends and I continue to deliver PowerPoint presentations well into our 20s. It’s the perfect way to spend a night in, and everyone always comes up with something totally unique. Some trends seem to stick around forever, and I personally hope that this activity is one of them.