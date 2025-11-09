MY TOP 5 BARBIE MOVIES

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

ENJOYING THE WHIMSY OF THE BARBIE UNIVERSE

Barbie movies have always been a source of comfort for me, both when I was younger, and even now. They are the kind of movies that teach you about the strengths of girlhood and being capable of even more than you know. I have watched all of these movies, when I’m sick, in times of change, and when I need a little extra boost of strong feminine energy. Not only do these movies have the pink and glitter that someone like me loves, they also have music, dance, friendships and lessons. While all of these movies are worth a watch, there are some exceptional standouts.

5: Barbie in a Mermaid Tale

At 5th place is Barbie in a Mermaid Tale. Choosing my final selection for this list was difficult with all the great options there are. However, this film stands out to me because of its ‘best of both worlds’ plot that follows Merliah, who is half mermaid and half human. This film is similar to Disney’s The Little Mermaid in multiple ways, but ultimately has a different ending that shows you can be equally present in two completely different environments and families. This movie has sarcasm, destiny, and even a pink dolphin friend–what more could you ask for? This movie was so popular that it gained a Barbie sequel that is also a fantastic movie. So if you aren’t ready to leave this Barbie story behind, there is more half mermaid, half human, fully sassy Merliah content to watch.

4: Barbie: Princess Charm School

Coming in 4th place is Barbie: Princess Charm School. This movie follows Blair, who gets chosen in a lottery system to join the elite princess charm school, but while there learns there is a mysterious secret hidden around her. As a ‘commoner’ amongst royals, this movie teaches about imposter syndrome but that no matter who you are, dedication, determination, and yes, a little bit of magic can get you to your goals if you drown out the noise of those telling you that you don’t belong. In addition, this movie does a great job of portraying a character who is strong in her values, even when going from little to a life of great privilege. Blair is an advocate for those who don’t have the same chances that she did. Finally, this movie has plenty of feel good moments that soothe the soul.

3: Barbie and the Diamond Castle

At number three is Barbie and the Diamond Castle, where Liana and Alexa, played by Barbie and Teresa, embark on an unexpected journey fueled by their good nature and friendship. While the movie starts out in a simple garden for these two friends, it ends up in a whole other world of diamonds and magical musical muses that was saved just because of their friendship. One of the reasons that this movie is a favorite is because there are many points in which you don’t know how the story will continue. With movies aimed at a younger audience, storytelling can become slightly more predictable, especially films that replicate common folk tales. However, the first time I watched this movie, I was on the edge of my seat the whole time, which is quite an accomplishment for a 5-year-old me.

2: Barbie as the Princess and the PaupeR

Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper is my 2nd favorite, coming in very close to the number one spot. This film follows Princess Anneliese and Erika the Pauper who form an unlikely friendship despite their very different lives. This movie dives into deeper topics such as political corruption and putting duty before love, having one of the most complex plots in the Barbie universe. In addition to a complex plot, this film has one of the most hilarious and intriguing villains, who is the true star of the film and a fan favorite character. This film is also a musical with some of the best songs throughout all of the Barbie movies, so catchy that you’ll find yourself singing them continuously after watching.

1: Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses

Finally, coming in 1st place is Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses. This movie has, by far, the most magical storyline, not only from the pure magic in the film, but the family love shown of 12 sisters who were taught to dance from their mother, and who still dance to remember her after her passing. Each sister has their own story, giving every person a character to be able to relate to. The main character Genevive, leads the charge to save her father, the King, as betrayal threatens to tear the family apart. This story is filled with twists and turns, but is equally complemented by the humor, especially from everyone’s favorite character: Derek the shoe guy, who makes the ballet shoes that the sisters dance in and goes hard on a recorder solo. The characters and romance in this movie make it one of the most beloved Barbie movies, and my personal favorite.

Overall, each movie has their own unique strengths, but they all give important lessons that helped my younger self, and even myself today feel more capable and confident. While typically seen as ‘little kid’ movies, these movies can be a source of comfort and helpfulness for anyone, regardless of their age. There is no harm in adding some whimsy, magic, talking animals, glitter and a touch of drama to your life.