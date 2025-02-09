This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

You would actively have to try to kill these plants

Most of my life I have identified as a black thumb. Any plant you put in front of me would die practically just because I looked at it. For that reason, I had sworn of trying to have plants or foliage of any kind. But when I moved into my college house I became obsessed with planning my room aesthetic. Specifically, I was scrolling through pinterest which led to me developing a love for bedrooms littered with plants. So it was decided, I was going to be a plant mom. A plant mom with zero knowledge or experience, a dimly lit basement and a dream. I slowly began to accumulate plants over time and I am now the proud plant parent of five thriving plants and a sixth more temperamental plant that is testing my abilities at the moment. Reflecting on my experiences, I have decided to create a guide of the easiest plants I have had to help out my fellow plant parent newbies.

Aloe

My aloe plant was my very first plant and I absolutely adore it. Not only is it incredibly low maintenance, it also possesses numerous healing properties. Aloe plants can survive in well lit or low lit environments and do not require much watering. They are also great for sunburn, burns, cuts, etc. You just pull a small piece off and squeeze some of the gel onto your injury and it provides instant relief. As an incredibly clumsy baker who has suffered multiple burns, my aloe plant has been a lifesaver. It is an all-around easy and reliable plant.

Money Tree

Okay I know you are not supposed to have favorites but my money tree is easily my favorite plant. Again this is a plant that does well in any type of lighting and very little watering. Plus it is incredibly aesthetically pleasing appearing as an adorable mini tree with large, fanning leaves. Another thing I love about this plant is it grows incredibly fast and continuously gets larger. If you are someone who needs the gratification of seeing a plant grow as a sign it is thriving, look no further than the money tree.

Snake Plant

Snake plants have a reputation for being nearly impossible to kill no matter what you do. Thus, when I was first entering my plant mom era, I was quick to buy one. I have found the snake plant most definitely does not disappoint and really lives up to the hype. Currently, my snake plant receives only a few hours of indirect sunlight a day and gets watered about once every two weeks

Pothos Family

I am in love with pothos plants because they are all so beautiful and are great draping plants. There are many different kinds of pothos and I would suggest any of them because they all do well in any light condition and require small amounts of water. Currently I personally have a golden pothos and a neon pothos, both of which are wonderful. The neon pothos has been great for brightening up my space while the golden pothos has a gorgeous patterning to it.

If I am being honest, owning plants is no small task. It definitely takes commitment and so getting used to. Plus, you are going to make mistakes and lose some plants along the way. It’s just a part of the journey. Nevertheless, it is completely worth it because plants bring a level of coziness and satisfaction that will bring a smile to your face. Every once in a while I find myself glancing up and finding joy in all my little house plants. Moreover, I feel proud of myself for taking on the responsibility of keeping something alive and the dedication it has taught me. I have come to believe that everyone should own at least one or two plants, so if you are plantless I suggest you give plant parenting a try.