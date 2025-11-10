MY THOUGHTS AFTER FINISHING SCANDAL

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

7 seasons later…

The popular TV series Scandal has always been on my watch list, so when it came back to Netflix this summer, I took it as a sign to start the show. I quickly became part of the cohort of Scandal binge-watchers as the series had another surge in popularity after hitting streaming services again. Seven seasons and a handful of months later, I’ve become fond of the show and felt compelled to share some of my thoughts and reflections. If you haven’t finished watching, spoilers are ahead!

I’m no stranger to the work of Shonda Rhimes, having been a fan of her other work such as Grey’s Anatomy and Bridgerton, so I was hopeful that I would enjoy Scandal. A significant theme throughout the show is that almost every character is morally grey. I had a really hard time getting behind this at first, but I eventually grew to love this aspect of the series. As a Sociology and History major, I’m a sucker for these kinds of complex characters that are so interesting to analyze. Just when you think a character is proving themselves to be worthy of trust, they stab a friend in the back. Not even Olivia Pope—Kerry Washington’s character and the star of the show—was safe from the moral greyness that pervades this TV series when she completely betrays her friends/associates in the final season. Shonda Rhimes definitely keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

Despite my love for morally grey characters, it’s really important to me that I have someone to root for throughout a series. This was one thing that I struggled with while watching Scandal because no one can be trusted. However, the writing certainly makes for a compelling watch considering that I found myself liking many of the characters regardless of their moral qualms. One example is Charlie, whom I was definitely opposed to when he first came on screen, but grew to love by the end of the show. Originally presented as a tough guy unwilling to show his feelings, Charlie eventually becomes one of the most caring and committed characters as he falls in love with Quinn and they have a child together.

This wouldn’t be a complete reflection on the show without addressing the icon that is Olivia Pope. From her ability to fix almost any problem to her incredible taste in clothes, she is the definition of iconic and will certainly go down in history as such. My initial hesitance to fully embrace the morally grey status of the characters was quickly put aside after embracing Olivia Pope and all she brings to the screen. She is by no means a perfect protagonist who always makes the right decisions, but she’s not necessarily the antagonist either and that’s the whole point. She makes the show completely jaw-dropping and entertaining with all of her complexities and layers.

If you’re looking for your next watch, I would recommend Scandal. It’s no doubt a wild ride, but it’s ultimately worth committing to the seven seasons. I certainly found myself in a love-hate relationship with all of the characters, but that’s part of what makes the show so good. Add it to your list!