MY PREDICTIONS FOR THE 4 BIG GRAMMY CATEGORIES

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Grammy nominations are finally here, and I have some strong opinions on who I think should take them home. Who do I want to win, and who do I think will actually win? Keep reading to find out.

It’s almost Grammy season and, honestly, I can’t wait. The nominees just got released and was I surprised? No. Do I think the artists who should win will win? Also no. No matter the winners though, there’s something so fun about watching artists you love get recognized – or screaming at the screen when your favorites don’t win. Here’s my take on the four biggest categories and who I think will – and should – take home the awards.

1. Album of the Year

I absolutely want Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend to win. It’s so fun, really poppy and doesn’t take itself too seriously, which makes it such a fun listen. That said, the Grammys love picking the universal artist which in this case is Lady Gaga and her Mayhem album. She’s known by all age groups, iconic and the kind of artist the Grammys love to honor. I love her and it is such a great album, but based on the public’s wider views, Sabrina deserves to take home the win.

2. Song of the Year

Billie Eilish’s WILDFLOWER is 100% my dream pick. I adore everything about this song and really hope she gets the recognition she deserves. It is so powerful – heartbreakingly beautiful, if you will – and since she got absolutely robbed at the Grammys last year, she needs the justice of having a win this year.

3. Best New Artist

If you know the first thing about me, you know I am obsessed with Olivia Dean. She is genuinely incredible, and her album The Art of Loving is magical. She’s the kind of artist who deserves a big stage, and is making her way there rapidly. That being said, I could see the Grammys choosing Alex Warren who has also been making waves in the industry this year, but at what seemed to be a more controlled pace, which I think they like. He could very well take the award instead, but I am a ride-or-die for Olivia Dean. Either way, it’s a strong category full of fresh talent.

4. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

I am obviously rooting for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande with Defying Gravity. Their collaboration is absolutely stunning and magical, and I am obsessed with everything that has to do with Wicked so it is very on brand that I am picking this as my winner. This song is the perfect culmination of their friendship and the beautiful story of Glinda and Elphaba. It deserves all the awards there are to give, so this one was a clear winner.

Overall, this year’s nominees are amazing across the board. From Sabrina Carpenter to Billie Eilish to Olivia Dean, there’s so much talent and creativity to celebrate. Some of my predictions are wishful thinking, and some are probably closer to reality, but either way, the music this year is worth celebrating. I can’t wait to watch every performance, speech and unforgettable moment.