MY POST-READING SLUMP TBR

As a non-English major who reads based on vibes

Reading has always been my source of whimsy. I love reading solely for the vibes of a book, to put myself in a new and interesting universe. As a college student, I find it hard to maintain a work-life balance, so I am setting a reading goal this year to get a good dose of fantasy to balance out my schoolwork. I used to read at least 50 books a year, but with an ever-growing plate this year and a multi-year reading slump, I’ve set a goal of 20 books. This year, I am curating my TBR carefully, as easy reads are a must for a hectic student schedule and for a reader recovering from a massive slump. There are a few books that I am especially excited to read (and most importantly, put on my Goodreads account) that will be helpful for getting my reading goals back on track.

1. Percy Jackson: Wrath of the Triple Goddess by Rick Riordan

This book is an easy addition to my TBR, because the Percy Jackson series is very nostalgic for me. I always enjoy intermixing new books with the book universes that I love. Luckily for me, Rick Riordan is intent on keeping the Percy Jackson fandom alive, which means that he is releasing new books with my favorite characters. This book is the second in a spin-off series from the original Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, and whilst the first was nowhere near the writing level of the original series, I enjoy reading it for the comfort it brings me.

2. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About by Mel Robbins

It is important to me to make sure I vary the genres and themes of the books that I’m reading, so that I’m always looking forward to my next book. While I wouldn’t describe this book as whimsical, having the opportunity to reduce my anxiety is a whimsical prospect. Additionally, whether I am reading a ‘romantasy’ book or a non-fiction book, I am always looking to expand my knowledge. This book is aimed toward people like me (A.K.A. people pleasers who are also type A and very much like to be in control of situations), so I am very excited to delve into this highly rated book.

3. Not in Love by Ali Hazelwood

When prioritizing a TBR that will help me get out of a reading slump, Ali Hazelwood is my girl. She has consistently written books that make me love reading, books I can’t put down once I start. While Ali Hazelwood’s books definitely are not without their critiques, I can always trust her to write a book that will become a comfort read for me. This book, in particular, follows her STEM romance genre, which is what she is most known for and what I most love. With Ali Hazelwood, what seems like a cute romance read always involves a little mystery, as right when you are getting comfortable in the book, something flips the book on its head, keeping me enthralled through the very end.

4. Watch Me by Tahereh Mafi

Anyone who knows me knows I love Tahereh Mafi’s books; she is my favorite author by a mile. So me not having read this book might elicit shocked gasps from close family and friends. But, sh*t’s crazy, and life has gotten in between me and this gorgeous book. I am very excited to read this as soon as I have a tiny bit of uninterrupted free time, so I can fully read it cover to cover. This book is the first in a spin-off series from my all-time favorite series, Shatter Me, and I look forward to seeing some of my favorite characters again, as well as hopping back into a universe that has always been a source of comfort for me.

5. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

There’s nothing like a good mystery to round out the list. Mysteries are one of the most underrated genres, as they just keep you wanting more, but many people associate the genre with certain cliches. However, this book has been highly recommended to me many times, and I am determined to finally read it. This book follows a woman who committed a crime against her husband but refuses to speak about it, and a psychotherapist is determined to understand the motive behind the crime. This book stands out to me for its psychological approach to the mystery. Rather than just unveiling how the crime occurred, the book delves into why it happened, with a psychological focus. As a psychology major, I enjoy psychoanalyzing characters as the story unfolds.

This year, my focus is on attainable reading goals, and by curating my TBR with comfort and excitement, I am hopeful I will meet them. It also pushes me to not just think about what I am reading, but why, making my reading experience much more meaningful. For anyone struggling with a reading slump, I empathize and encourage a similar approach to help you meet your reading goals.