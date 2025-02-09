This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

Discovering Bite-Size Literature

Books and reading have always felt like part of my identity. So with much embarrassment, I must admit that I rarely finish a novel during the school year. After hours of essay writing and text assignments, reading a book is typically the last thing I want to do at the end of the day. I’ve struggled with managing full-length books while being a college student. Enter, the short story.

I had only ever been exposed to the typical high school English class short stories. I was traumatized by stories like “The Most Dangerous Game,” “The Lottery,” and “The Fall of the House of Usher.” While impressive pieces of literature, they only solidified my impression that all short stories were “weird”. I soon felt like I just wasn’t interested in the topics and themes short stories had to offer. The limited length was unsatisfying compared to the depth of a longer novel. So, I condemned short stories as something I read for school, not enjoyment.

Since declaring an English major, my courses have required me to engage with more short stories. In a creative writing class, I was exposed to stories from contemporary authors like Mary Gaitskill, Eudora Welty, and James Alan McPherson. I was pleasantly thrilled by their visuals and unique characters. Their stories hold conflict, humor, beautiful prose, and fresh observations all within a couple of pages. I’ve also been introduced to more of the classics, like Melville’s “Bartleby.” I would have never chosen to read it on my own, but I was surprised by its relatable humor and sharp commentary. I received the benefit of a fully formed story while only committing a few minutes of my time.

I had a professor who explained that if novels were like a television show, short stories were like limited series. I often find myself turning to a limited series when I don’t have the energy to invest in several seasons, and I discovered I have this same attitude towards short stories. As a busy, burnt-out college student, short stories feel like a happy medium. I get all the joy of reading delivered in a miniature package.

One of the biggest pros of short stories is how accessible they are. Many of the most iconic short stories are published online for free. If you are looking to get into short stories, I would recommend looking on sites like The New Yorker and The Atlantic. If you’re more interested in non-fiction, the Modern Love column for The New York Times is a personal favorite. If you’re looking for a place to start, your favorite author has likely published several short stories!

To further familiarize myself with short fiction, I joined a student-run literary magazine. I get to read and debate unpublished short stories submitted by writers from all over the world. I’ve had close interaction with a diverse range of storytelling approaches, gaining a greater understanding of the short story form. Being involved with a litmag has been an exciting way for me to discover the potential of short stories and to further connect me to the literary world.

Overall, I’ve had a growing appreciation for the value of short stories and what they have to offer. By shutting out short stories, I was depriving myself of great literature I never knew existed. Short stories are now a way for me to foster my passion for reading in a way that doesn’t burden my schedule. Even if you’re the type of person who would rather get invested in a long book series, I would still recommend checking out a few short stories online. Short fiction can be the most convenient way to discover your new favorite story.