MY LOVE FOR MUSEUMS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The ultimate travel activity

My favorite travel activity will forever be a trip to the city’s most renowned museums. As a history major, I’ve always been interested in curatorial work. The research that goes into creating exhibits for the public is a fascinating process, one that usually takes years of thoughtful planning and exploration. Museums are vital not only because they educate the public, but also because they provide a sense of escapism. There is nothing I love more than getting lost in a museum.

After spending some time learning about material culture while attending college, I’ve grown increasingly interested in how artifacts are collected, preserved, and shown to the public. I think it’s especially intriguing how we use various tangible objects to tell a particular story. For example, one piece of artwork can be used in multiple exhibits, but for a diversity of reasons.

Each type of museum, whether it be art, natural history, science, etc., has a different way of communicating information. I’ve found that art museums are wonderful because the pieces aren’t the only focus; the curators usually position the art in a particular way or paint the walls a certain color in order to tell their story. Like most children, I enjoyed science museums as a kid because they were more hands on, which facilitated my learning. The goal when creating an exhibit is not only conveying an educational or emotional theme, but doing this in a way that engages the public, much like how a director thinks when creating a movie.

I’m partial to history museums nowadays given my major, and I always enjoy exploring the artifacts. It’s fun to look at an object and imagine how it was used during its time! From London to Chicago, I’ve had the privilege of exploring some of the most famous museums in the world. They are always a great way to get to know a city’s history and culture. Whether I’m perusing the various permanent displays or visiting a new installment, I always forget my current troubles.

I’ve also come to appreciate the importance of reflecting on how certain collections got to a particular museum, if the city in which they’re kept is not where the pieces were originally made or discovered. There are certain power dynamics that come into play when exchanging prized possessions, and this is important to remember when walking through a museum. Every object has a unique past.

There’s nothing like being transported to a faraway place for the day. I love to read and watch movies, but museums provide a more tangible, literal form of escapism that is hard to come by anywhere else. I look forward to exploring more in the future, both at home and abroad.