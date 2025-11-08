MY FAVORITE TRADER JOES FALL ITEMS THIS YEAR

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My favorite time of the year

Fall is my favorite season of the year, and it’s largely because of the food. I love everything from pumpkin-flavored treats to harvest soup. There is nothing better to me than sitting down to watch a Halloween movie or Gilmore Girls with my new favorite Trader Joe’s fall-themed snack. These are my new favorites in no particular order:

1. Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake

This pumpkin cake with cream cheese frosting is to die for. It is the perfect small dessert to bring to a potluck or just eat entirely yourself in one sitting, depending on how hungry you are.

2. Pumpkin Butter

I tried this one for the first time last fall and was happily surprised. I didn’t know what to expect from this sweet/savory spread, but it is surprisingly good. I would say it leans more on the sweet side and goes well with a piece of toast. I like to have some on my toast in the morning when I am in a rush to make it to class on time.

3. Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese

Apparently they have had this meal since last fall, but I tried it for the first time the other day. I don’t particularly like squash, but I did enjoy this mac and cheese. It is pretty rich, in my opinion, so I usually like to split it with a friend and eat it alongside something else.

4. Petite Pumpkin Spice Cookies

These pumpkin cookies may be my favorite Trader Joe’s fall snack. They are shortbread cookies with a pumpkin spice and yogurt coating. They are literally addicting. I have put multiple friends and family members onto them and they have thanked me.

5. Pumpkin Spice Batons

I am a big fan of any baton style dessert, so the Trader Joe’s pumpkin spice ones are no different. The crunchiness of the outside is so good in combination with the delicious cream inside.

6. Harvest Sauce

Recently, I’ve been using this harvest sauce a lot on top of my pasta. I’ve been adding it directly to the pasta after I have drained the water and then added cooked ground beef or turkey to the mix to add some protein. I have become addicted to this combination and have made it at least once a week.

Trader Joe’s knows how to do fall right and keep me on my toes with its yearly additions to its fall collection. I love how there’s always a large variety of both new and returning items in their stock. So go out and try some new fall treats to get in the autumn spirit!