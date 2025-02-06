The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Records that I listen to on repeat

My taste in music is eclectic, to say the least. From EDM to country to hip hop to indie, my Spotify has a vast range of genres to satisfy my craving, whatever my mood may be.

I’m not the type of person who is die-hard for certain musicians. Either I vibe with a song, or I don’t. That being said, there are a select few albums that have my heart, and I never skip a song.

“Gossip Columns” by Marc E. Bassy

Released in 2017, this 16-song album comes from Bay Area singer-songwriter Marc E. Bassy. Featuring a seamless blend of pop and R&B soul, Gossip Columns delves into the highs and lows of Bassy’s life from a sensationalized angle.

It’s the perfect album to jam out to in the car, complete household chores, or soundtrack your study session. Seven years after its release, it still hits the same as it did the first time.

Most popular song: “You & Me featuring G-Eazy”

My favorite song: “Till I Get Found”

“gg bb xx” by LANY

Picking my favorite LANY album is tough because they’re all so good. However, gg bb xx is more upbeat than their other albums, which is how it won out. This 2021 electro-pop album was just what LANY fans needed after the nostalgic and sad feel of their previous album, mama’s boy.

The vibrant tracklist will have you feeling all the joy of falling madly in love and being carefree. So blast this album to get you in an upbeat mood.

Most popular song: “dancing in the kitchen”

My favorite song: “care less”

“Times” by SG Lewis

Another 2021 masterpiece is English producer and singer-songwriter SG Lewis’ album times. This dance/electronic debut album features smooth transitions from one song to the next and makes you feel like you’re floating amongst the bodies on an 80s dance floor.

The only downside is that it’s only 10 songs, but it will definitely leave you wanting more. If you’re looking to play something to appeal to the masses on a lowkey night, times is an absolute must.

Most popular song: “Chemicals”

My favorite song: “Feed the Fire” featuring Lucky Daye

“brat” by Charli xcx

Like many others, brat quickly became one of my favorite albums. While it hasn’t been out that long, the brat movement alone makes it deserving of an all-time spot for me. While I have always enjoyed Charli’s music, brat made me really feel invested in it.

Ideal for raving, nights out with the girls and singing along in the car, brat will get you hyped no matter what.

Most popular song: “360”

My favorite song: “club classics”

“COYOTE” BY Tommy Richman

Maybe I’m suffering from recency bias like brat with this one, but COYOTE by Tommy Richman has been on repeat since its release in September. If he isn’t my top artist on Spotify this year, I’d be shocked. The mix of hip-hop and R&B has a nostalgic feel but with a modern touch.

Perfect for those late nights and lounge days, it will definitely be an album I see myself having in my rotation in years to come.

Most popular song: “THOUGHT YOU WERE THE ONE”

My favorite song: “WHITNEY”

“18 Months” by Calvin Harris

I adore EDM, but it’s rare to get an amazing album in the genre. Calvin Harris’ 18 Months is one of the exceptions. It’s hit after hit and has incredible features with Rihanna, Ellie Goulding and Ne-Yo.

12 years later, these songs still fill many a club’s dance floor on a regular basis due to their guaranteed ability to get people dancing.

Most popular song: “We Found Love” featuring Rihanna

My favorite song: “Thinking About You” featuring Ayah Marar

“Teenage Dream” by Katy Perry

The soundtrack to my preteens, Teenage Dream is, without a doubt, one of the best albums from the 2010s. Along with countless iconic music videos, this record was a true definer of pop music.

Whether it’s listening to Last Friday Night while getting ready to go out or Not Like the Movies when I’m feeling emotional, Teenage Dream is pure pop perfection.

Most popular song: “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F)”

My favorite song: “Teenage Dream”

“What Could Possibly Go Wrong” by Dominic Fike

I have distinct memories of listening to Dominic Fike’s sophomore album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong, during the summer of 2020 while I commuted to work. In a dark time when COVID-19 ran rampant, and I faced long days working in a butcher shop, this album helped me escape.

Coming full circle a year and a half later, when I got to see him live, I have a soft spot for this album and turn to it when I’m looking for something chill and vibey.

Most popular song: “Why”

My favorite song: “Superstar Sh*t”

While it is rare for me to find no skip albums, these eight have passed that test. Hopefully, I have given you some suggestions of music you can add to your rotation.