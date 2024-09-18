This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

It is yet again that time of the year!

With the school year coming to an end, it is starting to be one of my favorite times of the year: summertime. Thinking about tanning by the lake, spending time with my friends, going on runs and driving with the windows down is one of the only things getting me through finals season. And with so much new music coming out these next few weeks, I have compiled a list of new songs that give me the summer energy I need.

1. “Red Wine Supernova” by Chappell Roan

This song has altered my brain chemistry. Chappell Roan is an up-and-coming indie pop artist and has very quickly risen in popularity thanks to social media. Recently she was opening for Oliva Rodgrigo on her GUTS tour, and the publicity worked in her favor. This song is upbeat, light-hearted and truly embraces the essence of hot girl summer.

2. “The Kill” by Maggie Rogers

Maggie’s new album came out yesterday, and I am already obsessed. There is a good mix of slower sad songs and summery folk vibes. “The Kill” is the kind of song I need to hear when I am on a sunset drive, the lyrics even mention “Singing indie rock songs in the car”! Maggie’s voice is perfect, and the percussion in the background makes the composition balanced. It will definitely be in my road trip playlist on repeat!

3. “Tears Dry on Their Own” by Amy Winehouse

Though this song is not new in any way to my playlists and the world, I had to include it in honor of the new movie Back to Black coming out in June. Amy is one of my top artists of all time and is perpetually a part of my usual song rotations. “Tears Dry on Their Own” is such an amazing and timeless song. Winehouse’s voice is so unique, and it is one of her more upbeat and positive songs. For me, it is a perfect singing song when the sun is shining.

4. “YA YA” by Beyoncé

Cowboy Carter just came out, and it has already determined the outcome of my 2024 Spotify Wrapped. For me, I really enjoy going on runs on bike paths or by the lake when the weather is nice, and recently the only song getting me through is “YA YA”. For some reason, the beat of the song matches my mile pace exactly, and the variety of components keeps me engaged no matter how many times I listen. This will be the summer of Beyoncé, and I have zero complaints.

5. “Rose-Colored Boy” by Paramore

Paramore is the reigning champion of hyperpop, summer and sunshine. Whether it be their old songs or new releases, they all hit just as hard. “Rose-Colored Boy” came out in 2017, but is a new discovery for me. It is so catchy and constantly stuck in my head, but it’s so good that I couldn’t care less.

As you might be able to tell, I am a huge music fanatic and love the impact songs and artists can have on my life. It helps me connect with friends, enhance experiences and truly just brings me so much joy. Definitely give these songs a listen, and for more follow my Spotify using this link (https://open.spotify.com/user/r7lcrn5qd4vdy3eeiex41088q?si=IjLphaG5TKSp94X3NW4ttw).