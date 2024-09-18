The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all know that a lot of college students in our generation probably wouldn’t be described as extremely patriotic. We’re a group that is aware of our country’s problems, both in the past and present, which can stand in the way of the unconditional pride of the U.S.A. This sentiment is definitely fresh on the mind as we go into the presidential election this year. However, there are certain circumstances that really stir the patriotism sitting deep inside me. I’m talking about the American flag, eagle-sound, red-white-and-blue patriotism in and out. Here are some select moments that really bring out my national pride:

1. The World Cup/Olympics

I know these are technically two moments, but they cause my patriotism for the same reason. In any sports event where the teams correspond to countries across the world, you just have to root for your nation. It’s a moment where quite literally the entire country is on the same side and rooting for the same team. There’s this sense of unity that is unmatched, and it gets me so passionate about two things I don’t usually care about at all: America and sports. Furthermore, since the Olympics happen every other year and the World Cup every four years, these are unique opportunities to really get involved in the games!

2. Western Nations Hating on America

Nothing gets me more heated than other Western countries criticizing America for its social, political and economic issues. I’m the first to recognize where our country needs to improve, but it frustrates me when other developed, Western countries discuss these issues from a place of superiority, such as saying their country would never do this or that. The reality is that the Western world has committed many wrongdoings of the same vain and each nation has individual problems they struggle with just as America does. If the criticism comes from nations we’ve harmed it’s completely different, but Canada and much of Europe should approach their own nations with the same critical lens if they’re going to pick apart every problem America faces. We all have to be aware of our wrongdoings in order to take proper accountability moving forward and if it’s meant to help America move forward, it must stop being so divisive.

3. Fourth of July

While I understand the ideology behind the Fourth of July can be controversial for certain American communities, at the very least, it gets us a day off work and an excuse to day-drink by the lake. Might as well take advantage of it while recognizing the problematic origins of the holiday!

4. Really Good Fast Food

Sometimes, having amazing, greasy fast food that’s about my entire daily caloric intake, really makes me grateful to be an American. I know that my life would probably be better if I grew up eating fresh ingredients and healthy portions all the time, but sometimes you really just need some fast food. When I’m having a bad day, going to the lake, watching a movie, or anything of that vain, having some wings or a burger just hits different. And don’t even get me started on Diet Coke! I couldn’t eat it all the time, but in certain circumstances, it’s so comforting and satisfying to have some top-tier fast food.

Overall, despite my usual indifference to patriotism, there are select moments that make my American blood run red-white-and-blue. Of course, there are a million reasons why I typically envy other countries, and sometimes the news makes me want to flee America forever. However, I think it is important to balance optimism and pessimism. I can be simultaneously aware of our faults and wrongdoings while also loving certain parts of what it means to be an American.