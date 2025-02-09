This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

feeling hopeful

Each year is set to break the record for being the hottest. I’ve read headlines of scientists reporting that by 2050, the earth will have reached irreversible levels of damage, rendering areas of the world uninhabitable. I’ve seen climate activists’ videos online, begging their governments to take legislative action. As a chronic overthinker, reckoning with the impacts of climate change is not part of my future plans. Yet, with more and more coverage of natural disasters every year, the state of our globe has become hard to ignore. I feel an overwhelming swell of terror when I see videos of Maui wildfires or flooding New York subways. It’s raised a lot of questions for me I dread answering. Is it moral to bring children into a world on fire? What’s the safest state for me to live and work in? How can I be excited about my future when there may not even be one?

A 2021 survey showed 45% of young teens and adults answered that “their feelings about climate change negatively affected their daily life and functioning.” These feelings are normal given the frequent consumption of increasingly dire news. But when I find myself feeling anxious, I focus on what I can control. Giving into despair is simply not an option. Here are some ways I try to alleviate my anxiety while remaining hopeful about the future.

1. Engaging with positive news

Media and statistics surrounding the environment largely tend to be negative, only feeding my anxiety. However, there’s been a lot of accomplishments made that often go uncelebrated in the news. Focusing on the good inspires hope while encouraging some much-needed relief. Happy Eco News is a great resource for focusing on the positive. This news site covers stories from around the globe, including anything from policy wins to healing endangered species. It’s a great resource for anyone who needs a break from doom-scrolling.

2. Staying educated

While it’s great to focus on the positive, we can’t sugar-coat the issues. Climate change needs to be treated with seriousness and severity, and one way I do that is by staying informed. While for others this may cause even more stress, it’s not something that I can ignore. Instead, I confront it head-on by educating myself. One way I do this is by following Instagram accounts like The Washington Post Climate Coverage to keep up to date on new developments or studies. They even offer tips on how to live greener and reduce my carbon footprint. While I know as an individual I have little impact on solving climate change, it feels good to know I’m making an effort. I do myself a disservice by pretending to be oblivious. I feel anxious about the unknown, and staying informed helps me find the answers I need.

3. Get involved

One of the most effective things we can do is vote. Climate change has become one of the top issues for voters, and we have to demand more from our elected officials. Voting for someone who reflects my beliefs and concerns about the environment is empowering. When voting seems like it’s not enough, I would suggest writing a letter to your representative. It’s a productive way to express all your fears and frustrations. Sometimes, it just takes getting it all out to feel better about a situation.

Climate change is scary. It can feel all-consuming, but it doesn’t have to. Climate anxiety is valid, and no one experiences it alone. It’s challenging to feel a sense of purpose, but losing hope is not the answer. I think having hope for our futures is the most radical, brave, and impactful thing we can do. Hope is what leads to innovation and solutions. When managing climate anxiety, I encourage everyone to take care of themselves, to try to focus on what they can control, and to find what inspires them to have hope.